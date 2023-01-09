LSAT Admission 2023: Registrations to Close on January 11, Get Direct Link Here

LSAT Admission 2023: Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is scheduled to close the admission process for LSAT (Law Schol Admission Test) exam on January 11, 2023. Candidates who wish to pursue law programmes offered by the institute can fill out the application form available on the official website.

As per the public announcement, the law exam is conducted twice a year i.e. in two phases in January and June. The January session of the LSAT exam for the academic session 2023 will be organized on January 22, 2023.

LSAT Registration 2023 - Direct Link Here

Steps to Apply for LSAT Exam 2023

Interested and eligible candidates have the last chance to apply for the law courses latest by January 11, 2023, on the online portal. Online admissions are held for the LSAT examination for the academic year 2023. Given below are a few easy steps to register for the same.

Step 1 - Visit the official website - discoverlaw.in

Step 2 - Click on the link “Register for LSAT -India”

Step 3 - A new page will appear, there you need to enter your details such as name, contact number, email, city, etc

Step 4 - Complete your profile by providing more information like educational details, DOB, gender, etc

Step 5 - Choose the tab “Apply Now”

Step 6 - Upload the important documents in the LSAT application form

Step 7 - Pay the LSAT registration fee

Step 8 - Keep a record of the application form for future reference

LSAT Entrance Exam 2023 Details

The law entrance test is used by multiple Law colleges across India to provide admissions to students into several undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. As per the criteria, the question paper has a total number of 92 questions which are to be answered within 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Also, the LSAT exam will be conducted in online mode and remotely proctored mode. In order to access the test from home, candidates will have to make sure that they meet all the necessary system and environment requirements before taking the online test. An official statement declared that aspirants must visit the FAQ section to check all the relevant information about the test including system requirements and test preparation.

Also Read: Education Quality at Risk Due to New Foreign University Campus Policy, Check Details Here