    LSAT India 2023: January, June Session Registrations Begin at discoverlaw.in, Get Direct Link Here

    LSAT 2023 January and June 2023 session registration process commence. Candidates can apply for the January 2023 session LSAT exams until January 11, 2023. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Nov 14, 2022 13:03 IST
    LSAT 2023 Registrations
    LSAT 2023 Registrations

    LSAT 2023 Registrations: The LSAT India 2023 Registration window for the January and June session examinations is now open. Candidates interested in appearing for the LSAT 2023 exams can visit the official website of the Law School Admission Council to complete the registration and application process.

    According to the dates given, the last date for students to complete the LSAT 2023 registrations is January 11, 2023. The LSAT January 2023 session examination will be conducted in the remote proctored mode in a single session while the June 2023 examination will be conducted in two slots on June 8 and 11, 2023. 

    Candidates who are eligible to appear for the LSAT 2023 exams can visit the official website - discoverlaw.in to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also complete the LSAT 2023 Registrations through the direct link available here.

    LSAT 2023 Registrations - Click Here

    LSAT 2023 Schedule - Click Here

    LSAT 2023 Registration Process

    The LSAT 2023 January and June 2023 session registration link is available on the official website. Candidates applying for the entrance exam can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website for LSAT

    Step 2: Click on the LSAT 2023 Registration link on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on Sign Up and enter the required credentials

    Step 4: Complete the LSAT 2023 Application Form

    Step 5: Submit the application fee through the payment link provided 

    Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

    Also Read: GATE 2023 Application Correction Window To Close Today, Make Necessary Modification at gate.iitk.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories