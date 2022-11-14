LSAT India 2023: January, June Session Registrations Begin at discoverlaw.in, Get Direct Link Here

LSAT 2023 Registrations: The LSAT India 2023 Registration window for the January and June session examinations is now open. Candidates interested in appearing for the LSAT 2023 exams can visit the official website of the Law School Admission Council to complete the registration and application process.

According to the dates given, the last date for students to complete the LSAT 2023 registrations is January 11, 2023. The LSAT January 2023 session examination will be conducted in the remote proctored mode in a single session while the June 2023 examination will be conducted in two slots on June 8 and 11, 2023.

Candidates who are eligible to appear for the LSAT 2023 exams can visit the official website - discoverlaw.in to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also complete the LSAT 2023 Registrations through the direct link available here.

LSAT 2023 Registration Process

The LSAT 2023 January and June 2023 session registration link is available on the official website. Candidates applying for the entrance exam can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website for LSAT

Step 2: Click on the LSAT 2023 Registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on Sign Up and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Complete the LSAT 2023 Application Form

Step 5: Submit the application fee through the payment link provided

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab

