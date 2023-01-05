LSAT-India 2023: Registrations Open, Apply at discoverlaw.in

LSAT-India January 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, announced that January 11, 2023, will be the last date to apply for the LSAT-India January 2023 examination. Those interested candidates who are appearing for the LSAT-India January 2023 exam can register through the official website of Pearson VUE - pearsonvueindia.com

The LSAT-India, a systematized test for assessing the skills of law candidates will now be offered twice in January and June 2023. As per the recent updates, the January test is scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2023, in different slots. Candidates are requested to visit the FAQ section on the official website to check all the necessary information about the LSAT-India test including test preparations and system requirements.

LSAT-India January 2023 Registration - Direct Link

How to Register for LSAT-India January 2023?

Step 1: Visit Pearson VUE's official website - pearsonvueindia.com

Step 2: If candidates are registering for the first time on the website then they are required to create a new account by providing the necessary credentials i.e. Name, Country, Mobile Number, and City Name. If in case, candidates already have an account can log in with that too.

Step 3: After creating the account, candidates will directly go to the home page where they have to complete the candidate's profile by filling in the other details such as date of birth and gender

Step 4: Click on the apply now tab visible on the screen

Step 5: Upload the important documents and make the payment of registration fees

LSAT-India January 2023 Examination Fees

The registration fee for LSAT-India January 2023 is Rs 3,999. As per the recent updates, LSAT-India is a law entrance exam that is used by various law colleges in India for both the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. It consists of a total of 92 questions with a duration of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Advantages of LSAT-India January 2023

Candidates who secured the admission into Law School Admission Test (LSAT-India) January exam will directly secure Class 12th students' seats in different law colleges even before they complete their Class 12. The entrance test for LSAT-India is conducted by Pearson VUE every year.

