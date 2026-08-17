Lucknow School Students Protest Over Teacher Shortage, Minister Asim Arun Promises Action

Students of Jai Prakash Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Lucknow staged a protest on Friday morning over the shortage of subject teachers. The school students protest teacher shortage because missing teachers have been hurting their studies. The demonstration briefly disrupted traffic movement on Buddheswar Mohan Road in the Para area. Read the article to know more details.

School Students Protest Teacher Shortage Peacefully

As per the reports students came out of the Jai Prakash Sarvodaya Vidyalaya around 9 AM carrying posters and banners. They staged the demonstration on Budheswar Mohan Road in the Para area. The Para police team reached the spot after receiving information and spoke to the students. The police said that the students were dissatisfied with other irregularities at the school besides the school students protesting teacher shortage. The police persuaded the students to end the demonstrations and return to the school premises. The road was cleared after that.A discussion was held in the meeting hall of the school where students sat with education officials and teachers.