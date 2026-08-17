Lucknow School Students Protest Over Teacher Shortage, Minister Asim Arun Promises Action
Lucknow school students protest teacher shortage over missing subject teachers. Minister Asim Arun assures coaching under Mukhyamantri Abyudha Yojana. Read the article to know more details.
Students of Jai Prakash Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Lucknow staged a protest on Friday morning over the shortage of subject teachers. The school students protest teacher shortage because missing teachers have been hurting their studies. The demonstration briefly disrupted traffic movement on Buddheswar Mohan Road in the Para area. Read the article to know more details.
School Students Protest Teacher Shortage Peacefully
As per the reports students came out of the Jai Prakash Sarvodaya Vidyalaya around 9 AM carrying posters and banners. They staged the demonstration on Budheswar Mohan Road in the Para area. The Para police team reached the spot after receiving information and spoke to the students. The police said that the students were dissatisfied with other irregularities at the school besides the school students protesting teacher shortage. The police persuaded the students to end the demonstrations and return to the school premises. The road was cleared after that.A discussion was held in the meeting hall of the school where students sat with education officials and teachers.
Minister Asim Arun Holds Discussion with Students
Asim Arun is the state social welfare minister and the MLA of Kannauj. His department oversees the schools so he delayed his official journey when he learned about the protest. The minister followed the students into the school and held discussions with them and the education officials for around two hours. He said that school students protest shortage only because they want their studies to be as good as possible and not to cheat or avoid attendance. He highlighted that some teachers have not been able to join their posts due to court cases and this is directly affecting teachers at some schools run by the Social Welfare Department. The next hearing is scheduled for August 17 and Arun said that the issues behind the school students protest shortage will be strongly presented before the high court. He assured the students that their demand for improving coaching under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana would be addressed.
School students protest teacher shortage is a pattern now seen among Gen Alpha students. The students staging the protest are being referred to as Gen Alpha. Similar demonstrations have been observed by school students in Fathehpur Hamirpur and Kannauj over education and basic infrastructure related problems.
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