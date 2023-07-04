Lucknow University Admission 2023: UGET Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Lucknow University UGET Applications 2023: Lucknow University will be closing the UG admission registration window today, July 4, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the Lucknow University undergraduate programmes can visit the official website of the university to submit their applications.

Lucknow University will be conducting the Undergraduate Entrance Exam (UGET) 2023 for admissions. The exams will be conducted from July 10 to 16, 2023. The applications for the UGET exams are available on the official website of the university. To apply for the admissions candidates are required to visit the website and register through the link provided.

Lucknow University UGET Registrations - Click Here

Lucknow University UGET Exam Schedule - Click Here

Requirements for UGET Admission Form 2023

When applying for Lucknow University UGET admissions, candidates need to keep ready the following documents.

LURN generated through the Lucknow University website

Valid Email ID

Aadhar No.

Active Mobile Number

Scanned Photo in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)

Scanned Signature in JPEG format (Maximum upload size is 50 KB only)

Photo ID proof(for entering a number)

Any one of the following - Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, Passport.

EWS Certificate

Category Certificate for Reservation

Income Certificate

Lucknow University Admission Applications

When submitting the online applications candidates are required to submit the application fee through the payment link provided. Check below the category-wise application fee.

Course General & OBC SC /ST/PH UG Rs. 800.00 Rs.400 UG Professional (BBA & BCA) Rs. 1000.00 Rs. 500.00 D Pharm Rs. 1000.00 Rs. 500.00 B.El.Ed Rs. 1000.00 Rs. 500.00

How to Apply for Lucknow University Admission 2023

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply for the Lucknow University UGET admission 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Lucknow University

Step 2: Click on UG admissions

Step 3: Click on the online application form link

Step 4: Enter all required details in the form link

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

