Lucknow University PG Admissions 2023 Commence Today, Check Steps to Apply Here

Lucknow University PG Admissions 2023: The University of Lucknow has commenced the application process for its postgraduate (PG) programmes from today, April 11, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who want to get admission into various PG courses at Lucknow University can register themselves by visiting the official website- lkouniv.ac.in

As per the exam schedule, the last date to submit the Lucknow University PG application form is June 10, 2023. The LU postgraduate exam for the upcoming academic year is scheduled to be conducted between July 1 to July 10.

Lucknow University PG Admissions 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

LU PG 2023 Exam Schedule

Interested candidates who are applying to get secure admission into various postgraduate programmes can check the important dates mentioned in the table given below:

Event Dates Lucknow University PG 2023 Applications Commence April 11, 2023 Last date to register for LU PG 2023 June 10, 2023 LU PG Exam 2023 July 1, 2023, to July 10, 2023 Announcement of LU PG result 2023 Till July 20, 2023 Counselling phase I July 25, 2023 onwards

LU PG 2023 Exam Fees

Candidates can check the category-wise Lucknow University exam fee given in the table below:

Category Amount General, EWS and OBC candidates Rs 1,000 SC, ST candidates Rs 500 Differently abled (PH) any category Rs 500

Steps to register for Lucknow University PG Admissions 2023

Candidates are advised to read the admission brochure before filling out the registration form. They can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit Lucknow University’s official website i.e. lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab available on the window

Step 3: Now, click on the PG programmes and look for the registration link on the screen

Step 4: After this, login by entering the required details i.e. registration id, password

Step 5: Fill out the LU PG application form 2023 by entering the details as mentioned

Step 6: Upload all the necessary documents i.e photo, signature, etc

Step 7: Make the payment of the LU application fee and then click on the submit button

Step 8: Go through all the details in the application form and then go for the final submission

Step 9: Download the LU PG registration form 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future use

Also Read: SET Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow, Check How to Apply Here