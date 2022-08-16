Lucknow University UGET 2022 Application Date Extended, Register by 18th August via official portal - lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University UGET 2022 Application Deadline Extended: As per the latest update, the University of Lucknow has decided to extend the Lucknow University UGET 2022 application dates for undergraduate admission process. The varsity has extended the application deadline for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 until 18th August 2022. Earlier, the application process for Lucknow University UGET 2022 was to conclude on 12th August 2022. Now, candidates who are yet to complete the application process can do so on or before the revised deadline of 18th August through official website - lkouniv.ac.in. Alternatively, candidates can also click on the link provided below as well which will take them to the Lucknow University UGET 2022 Application portal:

Lucknow University UGET 2022 Application Portal - Direct Link (Available Now)

Lucknow University UGET 2022 from 29th August

The Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2022 for admission to various degree programmes offered by the Lucknow University is scheduled to be held from 29th August 2022 onwards. The university-level entrance exam will begin from 29th August 2022 and will continue until 4th Sept 2022 for various different subjects. As per the official schedule, the university will release the Lucknow University UGET Admit Card 2022 for the upcoming exam on 25th August 2022 online and publish them on the portal - lkouniv.ac.in as well.

How to apply for Lucknow University UGET 2022 online?

With an aim to provide a quick and easy way of registering for the Lucknow University UGET 2022, the varsity has made the complete application process online. Candidates who are yet to full the Lucknow University UGET 2022 application form, can do so by logging onto the portal - lkouniv.ac.in. On the homepage, locate and click on Admission section and then click on Undergraduate programme from the drop-down menu.

On the next page, you will see a link for Online Application form for Admission. On this page, fill in all the requisite details and upload the supporting documents as required. In the next step, pay the requisite amount of application fee as applicable and submit the form on the website. Download a softcopy of the Lucknow University UGET 2022 application form submission page and take printout of the same for future reference.

