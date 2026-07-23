M K Stalin Criticises NEET After Paper Leak Row and Calls for State Control
M K Stalin has criticised NEET and said it has failed on all its promises. He has called for its abolition and asked the Union Government to trust states in medical admissions. Read the article to know more details.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has strongly criticised NEET and said the exam has failed in its purpose. He said NEET was brought with three major promises. These were to reduce burden, end commercialisation and improve standards. According to him none of these goals have been achieved. He said the system has only moved learning away from schools and pushed students towards coaching centers. His remarks come at a time when protests are growing over the NEET paper leak issue and students in New Delhi are demanding action. Read the article to know more details.
NEET was introduced with three principal promises: (1) reduce the burden, (2) eliminate commercialisation, and (3) improve standards.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) July 23, 2026
On every one of these counts, #NEET has failed. It has merely shifted the centre of learning from schools to coaching centres.
The problem with… pic.twitter.com/WwSQBloykM
M K Stalin Says NEET has Failed Students
Stalin said the biggest problem with NEET is not only procedural but structural. In his view the exam has created a system where merit is no longer based on steady school performance. Instead he said students are judged by how they can handle coaching based test methods. He believes this has increased pressure on students and made medical admissions more unfair.
He also argued that NEET has not reduced inequality. Rather it has helped coaching centres become more powerful in the admissions process. Stalin has been demanding the removal of NEET for the past few years and has once again reputed that stand. He said the state government should be trusted with the power to handle medical admissions in a way that suits their own students and educational systems.
Stalin Calls for NEET Abolition After Paper Leak Controversy
Stalin said the ongoing student protest should act as a warning for the Union Government. He said it is time to abolish NEET and allow states that want exemption to move away from the exam. He added that diversity in admissions does not weaken standards. In fact he said it can improve both fairness and excellence.
He also said the Union Government should hold consultations with an open mind instead of treating uniformity as the final goal. According to him India does not need more centralisation. It needs more trust in its state school and students. His comment came as anger grew over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak. The exam was first held on May 3, 2026. It was later cancelled on May 12, 2026 after the reported paper leak. Soon after the Ministry of Education announced a RE-NEET on June 21, 2026. Protestors in New Delhi are also demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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