Madras University 2023: Registrations For UG, PG Arrear Students Commence, Know How to Apply Here

Madras University Exam 2023: The University of Madras has commenced the Madras University April registrations 2023 for arrear students who want to get admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate and professional degree courses in online mode. Interested students can register themselves for Madras University April exams 2023 by filling out the registration form through the official website- unom.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the last date to apply for the Madras University April exams without any penalty is April 8, 2023, and the deadline to submit the registration form with penalty is April 15, 2023.

Madras University April Exam 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Madras University April 2023 Exam Fees

According to the information available on the official website, this is the last opportunity for the undergraduate students who were admitted prior to the academic session 2018-19 and 2019-2020 for postgraduate, professional degree programmes affiliated to Madras University to appear for the April examination 2023 with a penalty fee in addition to the exam fees. Students can check the penal fees in the table given below.

Courses Fee Undergraduate Courses (UG) Rs 5,000 Postgraduate Courses (PG) Rs 7,000 Professional Degree Courses Rs 10,000

How to Register for Madras University April 2023

Students who are wishing to apply for the Madras University April examinations 2023 can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of University of Madras- unom.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Madras University April Exam 2023 direct link available on the screen

Step 3: Now, enter all the necessary details and then click on submit button to proceed further

Step 4: Fill in all the required details in the Madras University April Application form 2023

Step 5: Make an online payment of application fees and after this click on final submission

Step 6: Download the Madras University April registrations confirmation page and take a few printouts of the same for future reference.

