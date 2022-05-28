Madras University Semester Exam 2022 Postponed till 15th June, Get Complete Details Here

Madras University Semester Exam 2022 Postponed: The University of Madras has made a very important announcement with regards to the upcoming Madras University Semester Exam 2022. As per the official announcement, the upcoming April Semester Exam has been postponed from its earlier date of 2nd June and will now be held from 15th June 2022. The decision to postpone Madras University Exam 2022 was taken by the exam authority following repeated requests from the affiliate colleges seeking more time to complete the exam syllabus for the Madras University Semester Exam 2022.

Official Notice Released

With rumours and speculations about change in the Madras University April Semester Exam 2022 doing the rounds on social media, the varsity decided to formally notify the postponement through a circular. In an official notice issued recently, the university said that ““The Regular April 2022 theory examinations scheduled to be commenced from 2nd June 2022 has been postponed and rescheduled to commence from 15th June 2022 onwards and the same may be displayed in the college notice board for the benefit of the students.”

The postponement of the Madras University Exam 2022 comes as a major relief for students who are part of the Arts and Science Colleges affiliated and functioning under the University of Madras. The upcoming semester exam for these students has been postponed and will now be held from 15th June 2022, giving them another 10 days to prepare for the exams.

In related news, the university plans to hold the MSc Biochemistry Entrance Exam on 29th June 2022. As per the official notice released by Madras University, the varsity’s entrance test for MSc Biochemistry programme for (Regular and self-supportive programme) will be held on 29th June in the morning session, The entrance exam is scheduled to be held in a 1-hour single session from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

