MAH AAC CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Official Website link here

MAH AAC CET 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the seat allotment results for the round 1 of AAC CET 2026 today, July 30, 2026. Candidates who wish to seek admissions to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programmes offered by participating institutes across the state will need to check their allotment status on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Allotted candidates will need to participate in the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) by logging in to the official counselling portal using registration number and password.

The seat allotment has been made based on the merit ranks, category, and the preferences entered by the candies, as well as the availability of the seats. Candidates satisfied with their allotment will need to accept their seats online till August 3, 2026.