MAH AAC CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released; Official Website link here
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the MAH AAC CET 2026 counselling round 1 seat allotment result for admissions. Students can check their allocation status online on the official website using their login details.
MAH AAC CET 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the seat allotment results for the round 1 of AAC CET 2026 today, July 30, 2026. Candidates who wish to seek admissions to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) programmes offered by participating institutes across the state will need to check their allotment status on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Allotted candidates will need to participate in the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) by logging in to the official counselling portal using registration number and password.
The seat allotment has been made based on the merit ranks, category, and the preferences entered by the candies, as well as the availability of the seats. Candidates satisfied with their allotment will need to accept their seats online till August 3, 2026.
MAH AAC CET Counselling 2026: Important Dates
Check the following table to know the important dates related to MAH AAC CET Counselling 2026:
|Event
|Date
|Counselling Registration
|July 7 - 19, 2026
|Provisional Merit List
|July 21, 2026
|Grievance Submission
|July 22, 2026
|Final Merit List
|July 23, 2026
|Category-wise Seat Matrix
|July 24, 2026
|Seat Acceptance
|Until August 3, 2026
Official Schedule: Cap Schedule (English)
How to check MAH AAC CET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check MAH AAC CET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 online:
- Visit the official portal at cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the link for CAP Round 1 seat allotment link
- Enter your registered email ID/application number and password to submit
- MAH AAC CET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 will appear
- Check your allotted college
- Review and download the allotment letter for future references
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.