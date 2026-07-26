MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration Ends Today at 5 PM; Apply Online at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration: The last date to register for MAH BBA CAP is today i.e July 26, 2026. Candidates must complete the choice filling process and submit their application by 5 PM. The document verification process will continue until July 27, 2026 for students who have successfully registered. The Maharashtra State CET Cell will issue the BBA provisional merit list on July 29, 2026. Only candidates who complete the registration process within the given deadline will be considered for the provisional merit list. Read the article to know more details.

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Overview

Candidates can find all the important dates including registration, document verification, merit list release and other key events that candidates should not miss during the MAH BBA counselling process.