MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration Ends Today at 5 PM; Apply Online at cetcell.mahacet.org
Candidates must complete the MAH BBA CAP 2026 registration by today. Know the application process, counselling schedule, merit list dates in this article below.
MAH BBA CAP 2026 Registration: The last date to register for MAH BBA CAP is today i.e July 26, 2026. Candidates must complete the choice filling process and submit their application by 5 PM. The document verification process will continue until July 27, 2026 for students who have successfully registered. The Maharashtra State CET Cell will issue the BBA provisional merit list on July 29, 2026. Only candidates who complete the registration process within the given deadline will be considered for the provisional merit list. Read the article to know more details.
MAH BBA CAP 2026 Overview
Candidates can find all the important dates including registration, document verification, merit list release and other key events that candidates should not miss during the MAH BBA counselling process.
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MAH BBA CAP 2026: Overview
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Particulars
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Details
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Admission Process
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MAH BBA CAP 2026
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Conducting Authority
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State CET Cell, Maharashtra
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Registration Last Date
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July 26, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Document Verification Last Date
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July 27, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Provisional Merit List Date
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July 29, 2026
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Grievance Submission Dates
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July 30 to August 1, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Final Merit List Date
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August 3, 2026
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Round wise Seat Allotment
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To be announced
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Official Website
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cetcell.mahacet.org
How to Apply for MAH BBA CAP 2026?
Candidates can complete the MAH BBA CAP 2026 registration by visiting the official CET Cell website. Those students who have qualified for CUET 2026 are eligible to apply under the All India Category. Follow the simple steps given below:
- Visit the official CET Cell website at cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage click on Admission Portal for A.Y 2026-27
- Under the UG courses click on BBA course link
- A new window will open
- Click on Candidate registration
- Register by entering your basic details
- Upload the required documents
- Fill your college preference
- Review all the filled details and submit the application form
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.