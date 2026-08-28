MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment List Released at bba2026.mahacet.org.in, Steps to Check Allotment List
MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment List: Candidates can now visit the official website at bba2026.mahacet.org.in and check their seat allotment status. Read the article to know more details.
The MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment List has been made available for Maharashtra State and All India category students. Students who participated in Round 3 can check their admission status by logging into the official website at bba2026.mahacet.org.in. The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the MAH CET BBA CAP Round 3 seat allotment result. Round 1 and Round 2 allotments have already been completed and the round 1 cut offs have been released. Candidates allotted a seat in Round 3 must accept the admission offer online through the official login portal and complete all the admission related formalities. Students who are not satisfied with their allotment can participate in MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 4 counselling. Read the article to know more details.
How to Check MAH BBA CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment List?
Candidates can check their MAH BBA CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 online through the official counselling portal. Those who are allotted a seat and wish to accept it will have to pay an acceptance fee of Rs 1,000.
- Visit the official MAH BBA CAP website at bba2026.mahacet.org.in
- Select the BBA/BMS section on the homepage
- Click on provisional allotment option
- The college wise seat allotment list will appear on the screen
- Find the college you have applied for and click on it
- Check the allotment list to see whether you have been allotted a seat
- If you have received a seat and want to confirm it, complete the required acceptance process and pay the 1000 Rs acceptance fee.
Direct Link to Check MAH BBA CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment List
How to Fill MAH CET BBA Seat Acceptance Form 2026?
Candidates who have been allotted a seat in MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 4 must complete the online seat acceptance process through their CAP account.
- Visit the official MAH BBA CAP 2026 website and log in using your application ID and password
- Go to the seat acceptance or confirmation of seat allotment form
- Check the allotted seat details and fill in the required information
- Pay the seat acceptance fee through the available online payment mode
- Submit the form and complete the online seat acceptance process
- After confirming the seat online, visit the allotted college and complete the remaining admission formalities
MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 4: Important Dates
Candidates can check the table given below to know the important dates for MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 4 and mark their calendar in order to not miss any important event.
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Event
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Date
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Provisional Vacant Seat List for Round 4
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August 31, 2026
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MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment
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September 5, 2026
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