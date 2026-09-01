MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 4 Vacant Seats List Released; How to Check, Confirmation Window Opens
The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 4 seat result. how to check vacant seats, confirmation process, online submission details here.
The Maharashtra CET Cell has started the final phase of the MAH BBA CAP 2026 counselling process with the release of the provisional vacant seats for Round 4. Candidates who have not yet secured a seat in their preferred colleges and courses, have now their last opportunity to participate by submitting and confirming their option forms through the candidate portal. This window for online submission remains open from September 1 to September 3, 2026. With this, the final seat allotment list for the round will be officially announced on September 5, 2026, marking the conclusion of this stage.
MAH BBA CAP Round IV Important Dates
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Activity
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Date / Time
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Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-IV
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August 31, 2026
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Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-IV through the candidate's login
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September 1 - 3, 2026
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Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-IV
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September 5, 2026
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Accepting the offered seat by the candidate through his/her login as per the allotment
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September 6 - 8, 2026 (Up to 03:00 PM)
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Reporting to the allotted institute
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September 6 - 8, 2026 (Up to 05:00 PM)
Institute Level Option Form
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Activity
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Date / Time
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Online submission of the Option Form for Institute-level admissions
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August 9 - September 8, 2026
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Transfer of the institute-wise candidate list to the respective institute
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September 9, 2026
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Institute quota and vacant seats after CAP
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September 9 - 15, 2026
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Last date for cancellation of seat with full fee refund
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September 13, 2026
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Cut-off Date for all types of admissions for the Academic Year 2026-27
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September 15, 2026 (Up to 05:00 PM)
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For Institutes: Last date for uploading the data (details of admitted candidates)
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September 15, 2026 (Up to 06:00 PM)
MAH BBA CAP Round 2026: How to Check and Fill Confirmation of Option Form
Candidates can check the below mentioned list of Provisional Vacant Seats for MAH CET CAP Round 4 on the home page of the CAP portal and then login to fill the Confirmation of Option Form. Given below is the process:
- Visit to the official website bba2026.mahacet.org.in/bba_26/home
- Click on login option and enter their login details
- Go to Confirmation of Option Form for Round 4
- Check the list of colleges and category wise vacant seats
- Fill up the details and submit the form
Candidates will have to select from the remaining seats based on their category and preference.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.