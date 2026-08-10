MAH BBA CET 2026 seat allotment result has been released on August 10, 2026 by State CET Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates who have applied for the Round 1 BBA CET counselling process and have been allotted seats, can accept the seats by August 12, 2026, 5 PM. They can confirm their acceptance by paying the allotment fee online at the candidate portal. Candidates have to complete both online confirmation and admission at the college by the last date.

Important Dates for MAH BBA CET 2026 Seat Allotment

Check the table below to know the important dates for MAH BBA CET 2026 counselling: