MAH BBA CET 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Accept Seats by August 12
State CET Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MAH BBA CET 2026 round 1 seat allotment result today, i.e. August 10, 2026. Candidates can now accept the offered seats before the last date. Read below to know more.
MAH BBA CET 2026 seat allotment result has been released on August 10, 2026 by State CET Cell, Maharashtra. Candidates who have applied for the Round 1 BBA CET counselling process and have been allotted seats, can accept the seats by August 12, 2026, 5 PM. They can confirm their acceptance by paying the allotment fee online at the candidate portal. Candidates have to complete both online confirmation and admission at the college by the last date.
Important Dates for MAH BBA CET 2026 Seat Allotment
Check the table below to know the important dates for MAH BBA CET 2026 counselling:
|Events
|Dates
|Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|August 10, 2026
|Last date to accept offer
|August 12, 2026 (5 PM)
|Round 2 display of provisional vacant seats
|August 13, 2026
|Online submission and confirmation of option form of CAP Round 2
|August 14, 2026 and August 16, 2026
|Display of provisional allotment of CAP Round 2
|August 18, 2026
|Last date of accept offers
|August 19, 2026 to August 21, 2026
MAH BBA/BCA/BMS/BHMCT CET 2026 Seat Allotment Confirmation (Round 1)
- Candidates who have been allotted seats in MAH BBA CET 2026 counselling Round 1 can accept the offered seats by logging in to the candidate portal and claiming the seats. They have to pay the acceptance fee to confirm.
- Candidates who accept the seats will then have to report to the allotted college before August 12, 2026, for admissions.
- Students who have still not been allotted any seats can wait for the second round of MAH BBA CET CAP.
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