CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
Live

MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Final Merit List Releasing Today; Seat Matrix, Counselling at bba2026.mahacet.org.in/bba_26

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Aug 5, 2026, 12:59 IST

The Maharashtra CET Cell is set to release the MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 final merit list today on its official website. Candidates can check the final list on the official website at bba2026.mahacet.org.in/bba_26. Check seat matrix, counselling updates here.

MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Final Merit List Releasing Today; Seat Matrix, Counselling at bba2026.mahacet.org.in/bba_26
MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Final Merit List Releasing Today; Seat Matrix, Counselling at bba2026.mahacet.org.in/bba_26

HIGHLIGHTS

  • MAH BBA CAP 2026 Final Merit List is expected to be released today
  • Candidates can Check Merit List at bba2026.mahacet.org.in
  • Choice Filling for Round 1 starts from August 5, 2026

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Final Merit List is to be announced today i.e August 4, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to check the final merit list status online using their login credentials. The MAH BBA final merit list will determine eligibility for the upcoming CAP seat allotment rounds for admission to BBA programmes offered by participating institutions across Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to download the merit list and verify all details carefully before the counselling process begins. Check the article to get the direct link, important dates and latest updates on the MAH BBA CAP 2026 Final Merit List here.

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Seat Allotment Schedule: Round Wise Dates 

Candidates whose names appear in the MAH BBA CAP 2026 Final Merit List should keep track of the complete counselling schedule to avoid missing any important deadlines. The admission process will be conducted in four CAP rounds, including option form submission, seat allotment, seat acceptance, institute reporting and fee payment. Check the complete MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 Seat Allotment schedule below to stay updated with every key event.

Event

Dates

Final Merit List Display

03 August, 2026

CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix Released

04 August, 2026

Choice Filling & Option Form Submission (Round 1)

05 August, 2026 – 07 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

09 August, 2026

Accept Allotted Seat (Round 1)

10 August, 2026 – 12 August, 2026 (till 3:00 PM)

Report to Institute & Complete Admission (Round 1)

10 August, 2026 – 12 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2

13 August, 2026

Option Form Submission (Round 2)

14 August, 2026 – 16 August, 2026

CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result

18 August, 2026

Accept Allotted Seat (Round 2)

19 August, 2026 – 21 August, 2026 (till 3:00 PM)

Report to Institute & Complete Admission (Round 2)

19 August, 2026 – 21 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3

22 August, 2026

Option Form Submission (Round 3)

23 August, 2026 – 25 August, 2026

CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result

27 August, 2026

Accept Allotted Seat (Round 3)

28 August, 2026 – 30 August, 2026 (till 3:00 PM)

Report to Institute & Complete Admission (Round 3)

28 August, 2026 – 30 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

Vacant Seats for CAP Round 4

31 August, 2026

Option Form Submission (Round 4)

01 September, 2026 – 03 September, 2026

CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result

05 September, 2026

Accept Allotted Seat (Round 4)

06 September, 2026 – 08 September, 2026 (till 3:00 PM)

Final Reporting & Admission Confirmation (Round 4)

06 September, 2026 – 08 September, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Seat Allotment Process

Candidates who receive a seat allotment must first verify and accept it through their login portal. If the allotted seat is among their top six preference, it will be automatically frozen and they must pay the seat acceptance fee to confirm admission. Once the fee is paid, they will no longer be eligible to participate in the subsequent CAP rounds. However, if the allotted seat is beyond their first six choices candidates can opt for the “Not Freeze” (Betterment) option to remain eligible for higher preference seats in the next rounds. Even in this they are required to pay the non refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 1000 to confirm their current allotment.

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:59 IST

    MAH BBA CAP 2026 Seat Matrix Out

    Check direct link for MAH BBA CAP 2026 Seat Matrix here

    Direct Link: MAH BBA CAP 2026 Seat Matrix

  • Aug 5, 2026, 12:40 IST

    MAH BBA CAP 2026 Seat Matrix Out

    Candidates can check the seat matrix by logging on to the CAP official website, The MAH BBA CAP seat matrix document has released the information related to category wise seat available in participating colleges for BBA/BMS courses. 

  • Aug 4, 2026, 17:08 IST

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Do I Need To Pay For Missing Reservation Documents

    Candidates must note that in case a candidate is not able to provide a valid caste certificate during the document verification then they should pay Rs 200 to complete their registration.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 17:02 IST

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: CAP Round 2 Dates

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026: Round 2 Dates 

    Event 

    Dates 

    Display of Vacant Seats

    13 August, 2026

    Option Form Submission 

    14 August, 2026 – 16 August, 2026

    Seat Allotment Result

    18 August, 2026

    Accept Allotted Seat 

    19 August, 2026 – 21 August, 2026 (till 3:00 PM)

    Report to Institute & Complete Admission 

    19 August, 2026 – 21 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)
  • Aug 4, 2026, 16:40 IST

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: What after Final Merit List is Out

    Candidates must note that after MAH BBA CET 2026 final merit is out they will have to fill up the confirmation form and participate in the seat allotment round. The seat allotment round starts from August 5, 2026.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:47 IST

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Steps to Download Final Merit List

    Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their BBA CET Final Merit List online easily. 

    • Visit the official MAH CAP 2026 website 
    • On The homepage click on BBA/BMS/BBM/MBA Int tab
    • Enter your login details correctly and click on submit button
    • Check allotment status using the final merit list 
  • Aug 4, 2026, 15:19 IST

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Official Website

  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:02 IST

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Registration Fee

    Candidates who are participating in the MAH BBA CET counselling must pay the registration fee online. Check the table below for fee related details 

    Particular 

    Details 

    General Category Students 

    Rs 1000

    Other Categories Students 

    Rs 800

    NRI/OCI/PIO candidates 

    Rs 10,000
  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:50 IST

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 1 Schedule

    Candidates shortlisted in the MAH BBA CAP 2026 Final Merit List should complete each round 1 activity within the given timeline. The first counselling round includes the release of the seat matrix, option form submission, seat allotment, online acceptance and reporting to the allotted institute. Check the complete MAH BBA CAP 2026 Round 1 schedule below.

    Round 1 Activity

    Schedule

    Final Merit List Published

    03 August, 2026

    Seat Matrix for CAP Round 1 Available

    04 August, 2026

    Online Choice Filling & Option Form

    05 August, 2026 to 07 August, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

    CAP Round 1 Allotment Result

    09 August, 2026

    Online Seat Acceptance

    10 August, 2026 to 12 August, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)

    Institute Reporting & Admission Confirmation

    10 August, 2026 to 12 August, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:38 IST

    MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Merit List Release Date and Time

    MAH BBA CET Final Merit List will be announced any time soon by the Maharashtra State Cell. Candidates will be able to view their merit list after the link is activated by the conducting authorities. However, CET Cell has not shared any update on the release time of merit list. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website to stay updated with the latest updates.

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News