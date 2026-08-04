MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 LIVE: Final Merit List Releasing Today; Seat Matrix, Counselling at bba2026.mahacet.org.in/bba_26

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Final Merit List is to be announced today i.e August 4, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) will be able to check the final merit list status online using their login credentials. The MAH BBA final merit list will determine eligibility for the upcoming CAP seat allotment rounds for admission to BBA programmes offered by participating institutions across Maharashtra. Candidates are advised to download the merit list and verify all details carefully before the counselling process begins. Check the article to get the direct link, important dates and latest updates on the MAH BBA CAP 2026 Final Merit List here.

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Seat Allotment Schedule: Round Wise Dates

Candidates whose names appear in the MAH BBA CAP 2026 Final Merit List should keep track of the complete counselling schedule to avoid missing any important deadlines. The admission process will be conducted in four CAP rounds, including option form submission, seat allotment, seat acceptance, institute reporting and fee payment. Check the complete MAH BBA CET CAP 2026 Seat Allotment schedule below to stay updated with every key event.

Event Dates Final Merit List Display 03 August, 2026 CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix Released 04 August, 2026 Choice Filling & Option Form Submission (Round 1) 05 August, 2026 – 07 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM) CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 09 August, 2026 Accept Allotted Seat (Round 1) 10 August, 2026 – 12 August, 2026 (till 3:00 PM) Report to Institute & Complete Admission (Round 1) 10 August, 2026 – 12 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM) Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2 13 August, 2026 Option Form Submission (Round 2) 14 August, 2026 – 16 August, 2026 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 18 August, 2026 Accept Allotted Seat (Round 2) 19 August, 2026 – 21 August, 2026 (till 3:00 PM) Report to Institute & Complete Admission (Round 2) 19 August, 2026 – 21 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM) Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3 22 August, 2026 Option Form Submission (Round 3) 23 August, 2026 – 25 August, 2026 CAP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 27 August, 2026 Accept Allotted Seat (Round 3) 28 August, 2026 – 30 August, 2026 (till 3:00 PM) Report to Institute & Complete Admission (Round 3) 28 August, 2026 – 30 August, 2026 (till 5:00 PM) Vacant Seats for CAP Round 4 31 August, 2026 Option Form Submission (Round 4) 01 September, 2026 – 03 September, 2026 CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 05 September, 2026 Accept Allotted Seat (Round 4) 06 September, 2026 – 08 September, 2026 (till 3:00 PM) Final Reporting & Admission Confirmation (Round 4) 06 September, 2026 – 08 September, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)

MAH BBA CAP 2026 Seat Allotment Process

Candidates who receive a seat allotment must first verify and accept it through their login portal. If the allotted seat is among their top six preference, it will be automatically frozen and they must pay the seat acceptance fee to confirm admission. Once the fee is paid, they will no longer be eligible to participate in the subsequent CAP rounds. However, if the allotted seat is beyond their first six choices candidates can opt for the “Not Freeze” (Betterment) option to remain eligible for higher preference seats in the next rounds. Even in this they are required to pay the non refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs 1000 to confirm their current allotment.