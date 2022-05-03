Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    MAH BEd CET 2022 Application Date Extended, Exam Dates Revised, Apply by 7th July at cetcell.mahacet.org

    MAH BEd CET 2022 Registration Date Extended: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has extended the application date for the MAH Bed CET 2022 Entrance Exam and also revised the examination date. Apply for Maharashtra BEd CET 2022 Exam on or before 7th July by logging onto exam portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. Get Direct Link Here.

    Published On: May 3, 2022 13:57 IST
    MAH BEd CET 2022 Application Date

    MAH BEd CET 2022 Registration Date Extended: In a major announcement, the Maharashtra State CET Cell has decided to extend the registration date and application timeline for the MAH BEd CET 2022 entrance exam. Along with changing the application dates, the exam authority has also notified postponement of MAH BEd CET Exam Date for the 2022 session as well. According to the updated schedule, MAH BEd CET 2022 exam will continue until 7th July 2022, which is the third extension in the application period. Candidates who are yet to complete the application process for MAH BEd CET 2022 exam can now do so on or before the deadline by logging onto the exam portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. Alternatively, a direct link to the MAH BEd CET 2022 application page is also provided below:

    Register for MAH BEd CET 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    MAH BEd CET 2022 Important Dates

    As notified earlier, the Maharashtra BEd CET 2022 exam is scheduled to begin from 24th March 2022 and as per the revised timeline, it will continue until 7th July 2022. Following this, the BEd Common Entrance Exam will be held on 21st and 22nd August 2022. The important dates related to MAH BEd CET 2022 exam are listed below:

    MAH BEd CET 2022 - Important Dates

    Registration Process Begins

    Thursday, 24 March, 2022

    Registration Process Ends

    Thursday, 7 July, 2022

    Admit Card Release Date

    Friday, 29 July, 2022

    MAH BEd CET Exam Date

    21st and 22nd August 2022

    Result Declaration Date

    To be Announced

    Counselling Process Begins

    To be Announced

    How to Register / Apply for MAH BEd CET 2022 online?

    Like all other Maharashtra CET Exams, the application process for MAH BEd CET 2022 is also being held completely online via the official website. Candidates who are not familiar with the process can follow the simple guide provided below to complete the application and registration process easily:

    • Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - cetcell.mahacet.org
    • Step 2: Find and click on link for MAH BEd CET 2022 Registration
    • Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details
    • Step 4: Log onto the website using your registered credentials
    • Step 5: Fill-up the application form with necessary academic and personal details
    • Step 6: Upload supporting photographs, signature and documents in prescribed format
    • Step 7: Pay the requisite application fee using digital payment modes
    • Step 8: Download the confirmation page and save it on your device for future reference

