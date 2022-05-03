MAH BEd CET 2022 Application Date Extended, Exam Dates Revised, Apply by 7th July at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH BEd CET 2022 Registration Date Extended: In a major announcement, the Maharashtra State CET Cell has decided to extend the registration date and application timeline for the MAH BEd CET 2022 entrance exam. Along with changing the application dates, the exam authority has also notified postponement of MAH BEd CET Exam Date for the 2022 session as well. According to the updated schedule, MAH BEd CET 2022 exam will continue until 7th July 2022, which is the third extension in the application period. Candidates who are yet to complete the application process for MAH BEd CET 2022 exam can now do so on or before the deadline by logging onto the exam portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. Alternatively, a direct link to the MAH BEd CET 2022 application page is also provided below:

MAH BEd CET 2022 Important Dates

As notified earlier, the Maharashtra BEd CET 2022 exam is scheduled to begin from 24th March 2022 and as per the revised timeline, it will continue until 7th July 2022. Following this, the BEd Common Entrance Exam will be held on 21st and 22nd August 2022. The important dates related to MAH BEd CET 2022 exam are listed below:

MAH BEd CET 2022 - Important Dates Registration Process Begins Thursday, 24 March, 2022 Registration Process Ends Thursday, 7 July, 2022 Admit Card Release Date Friday, 29 July, 2022 MAH BEd CET Exam Date 21st and 22nd August 2022 Result Declaration Date To be Announced Counselling Process Begins To be Announced

How to Register / Apply for MAH BEd CET 2022 online?

Like all other Maharashtra CET Exams, the application process for MAH BEd CET 2022 is also being held completely online via the official website. Candidates who are not familiar with the process can follow the simple guide provided below to complete the application and registration process easily:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - cetcell.mahacet.org Step 2: Find and click on link for MAH BEd CET 2022 Registration

Step 2: Find and click on link for MAH BEd CET 2022 Registration Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal by providing basic details Step 4: Log onto the website using your registered credentials

Step 4: Log onto the website using your registered credentials Step 5: Fill-up the application form with necessary academic and personal details

Step 5: Fill-up the application form with necessary academic and personal details Step 6: Upload supporting photographs, signature and documents in prescribed format

Step 6: Upload supporting photographs, signature and documents in prescribed format Step 7: Pay the requisite application fee using digital payment modes

Step 7: Pay the requisite application fee using digital payment modes Step 8: Download the confirmation page and save it on your device for future reference

