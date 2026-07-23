MAH BHMCT CET CAP 2026 Merit List on July 26; Seat Allotment Dates Announced
Check the MAH BHMCT CET CAP 2026 counselling schedule including the merit list date, seat allotment timeline, admission process for BHMCT.
MAH BMCT CET Counselling 2026 registrations ended on July 22, 2026 and the document verification along with application confirmation process will end tomorrow i.e July 23 at 5 PM. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test has also released the counselling timetable for admission to the First Year Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and the integrated Master of Hotel Management and Catering programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who have completed the registration and verification process can now move ahead with the next stages of counselling according to the official schedule.Read the article to know more details.
MAH BHMCT Counselling 2026 Important Dates and CAP Schedule
The CET Cell has shared the complete CAP admission timeline for MAH BHMCT Counselling 2026. Candidates should check the date carefully and complete every step on time to avoid missing the admission process.
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MAH BHMCT Counselling 2026 Time Table
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Event
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Dates
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Last date for document verification and application confirmation
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July 23, 2026 (5 PM)
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Release of provisional merit list
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July 26 2026
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Window to submit grievances
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July 27 - July 29, 2026
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Publication of final merit list
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August 1, 2026
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CAP Round 1 seat matrix
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August 2, 2026
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Choice filling CAP Round 1
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August 3 to August 5, 2026
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CAP Round 1 seat allotment result
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August 7, 2026
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Institute level admission process
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September 7 to September 15, 2026
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Final date to complete admissions
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September 15 2026
Admission Process for MAH BHMCT 2026
The MAH BMCT Counselling process is carried out through the Centralised Admission Process also known as CAP. Candidates need to complete each stage online within the given timeline and also follow every step carefully to secure admission.
- Complete the online registration and upload all the documents
- Finish the document verification through E Scrutiny or by visiting the Physical Scrutiny Centre
- Check the provisional merit list and later the final merit list
- Fill the CAP option form and confirm your college choices during each counselling round
- Download the seat allotment result after it is announced
- Accept the allotted seat by paying the non refundable seat acceptance fee of INR 1000
- Report to the allotted institute before the last date to complete the admission process
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