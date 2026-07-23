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MAH BHMCT CET CAP 2026 Merit List on July 26; Seat Allotment Dates Announced

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 14:30 IST

Check the MAH BHMCT CET CAP 2026 counselling schedule including the merit list date, seat allotment timeline, admission process for BHMCT.

MAH BHMCT CET CAP 2026 Merit List on July 26; Seat Allotment Dates Announced
MAH BHMCT CET CAP 2026 Merit List on July 26; Seat Allotment Dates Announced
Register for Result Updates

MAH BMCT CET Counselling 2026 registrations ended on July 22, 2026 and the document verification along with application confirmation process will end tomorrow i.e July 23 at 5 PM. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test has also released the counselling timetable for admission to the First Year Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and the integrated Master of Hotel Management and Catering programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who have completed the registration and verification process can now move ahead with the next stages of counselling according to the official schedule.Read the article to know more details.

MAH BHMCT Counselling 2026 Important Dates and CAP Schedule

The CET Cell has shared the complete CAP admission timeline for MAH BHMCT Counselling 2026. Candidates should check the date carefully and complete every step on time to avoid missing the admission process.

MAH BHMCT Counselling 2026 Time Table 

Event 

Dates 

Last date for document verification and application confirmation

July 23, 2026 (5 PM)

Release of provisional merit list

July 26 2026

Window to submit grievances

July 27 - July 29, 2026

Publication of final merit list

August 1, 2026

CAP Round 1 seat matrix

August 2, 2026

Choice filling CAP Round 1

August 3 to August 5, 2026

CAP Round 1 seat allotment result

August 7, 2026

Institute level admission process

September 7 to September 15, 2026

Final date to complete admissions

September 15 2026

Admission Process for MAH BHMCT 2026 

The MAH BMCT Counselling process is carried out through the Centralised Admission Process also known as CAP. Candidates need to complete each stage online within the given timeline and also follow every step carefully to secure admission.

  • Complete the online registration and upload all the documents
  • Finish the document verification through E Scrutiny or by visiting the Physical Scrutiny Centre
  • Check the provisional merit list and later the final merit list 
  • Fill the CAP option form and confirm your college choices during each counselling round
  • Download the seat allotment result after it is announced
  • Accept the allotted seat by paying the non refundable seat acceptance fee of INR 1000
  • Report to the allotted institute before the last date to complete the admission process 



Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 14:30 IST

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