MAH BHMCT CET CAP 2026 Merit List on July 26; Seat Allotment Dates Announced

MAH BMCT CET Counselling 2026 registrations ended on July 22, 2026 and the document verification along with application confirmation process will end tomorrow i.e July 23 at 5 PM. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test has also released the counselling timetable for admission to the First Year Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and the integrated Master of Hotel Management and Catering programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. Candidates who have completed the registration and verification process can now move ahead with the next stages of counselling according to the official schedule.Read the article to know more details.

MAH BHMCT Counselling 2026 Important Dates and CAP Schedule

The CET Cell has shared the complete CAP admission timeline for MAH BHMCT Counselling 2026. Candidates should check the date carefully and complete every step on time to avoid missing the admission process.