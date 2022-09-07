MAH B.HMCT Results declared at mahacet.org, Get Direct link Here

MAH CET Results 2022: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the MAH B.HMCT Results 2022 on the official website. The link for students to download the MAH CET Scorecard is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also check the MAH CET Results through the link provided on the website.

To check the MAH B.HMCT Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the MAH CET Application Number and Password in the link provided. Students can also click on the link provided below to check the MAH CET Results.

MAH CET 2022 Results - Direct Link

How to check MAH CET Results 2022

The Maharashtra CET 2022 Results are announced on the official website of CET Cell. to check the results students can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the MAH B.HMCT Scorecard link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the MAH B.HMCT Application ID and Password in the link provided

Step 4: Download the scorecard for further reference

The results for the remaining courses are expected to be announced in the coming days. As per recent media reports, the MHT CET 2022 Results are expected to be announced by September 15, 2022. Students can keep visiting this page to get regular updates on the declaration of the MHT CET 2022 Results.

