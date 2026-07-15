MAH CET MBA & BBA CAP Registration 2026 Ends Tomorrow: Apply by July 16 at cetcell.mahacet.org

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the registration for MAH CET MBA/MMS CAP Registration and MAH BBA/BMS/BBM CAP Registration 2026 tomorrow, July 16, 2026 by 5 PM. Candidates who have qualified the respective entrance exam and are seeking admission through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) must complete the online registration, upload the required documents and submit their application within the given timeline.

Candidates who fail to register within the given timeline will not be considered for provisional merit list and seat allotment rounds. The CET Cell advised candidates to avoid waiting tll the last moment due to the possibility of heavy traffic on the official website.

MAH CET MBA & BBA CAP 2026: Important Dates