MAH CET MBA & BBA CAP Registration 2026 Ends Tomorrow: Apply by July 16 at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH CET MBA and BBA CAP Registration 2026 will close on July 16 at 5 PM. Check the registration deadline, eligibility, revised schedule, document verification dates, and how to apply.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will close the registration for MAH CET MBA/MMS CAP Registration and MAH BBA/BMS/BBM CAP Registration 2026 tomorrow, July 16, 2026 by 5 PM. Candidates who have qualified the respective entrance exam and are seeking admission through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) must complete the online registration, upload the required documents and submit their application within the given timeline.
Candidates who fail to register within the given timeline will not be considered for provisional merit list and seat allotment rounds. The CET Cell advised candidates to avoid waiting tll the last moment due to the possibility of heavy traffic on the official website.
MAH CET MBA & BBA CAP 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Last Date for Online Registration
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July 16, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Last Date for Document Verification & Application Confirmation
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July 17, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Provisional Merit List
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July 19, 2026
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Grievance Submission Window
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July 20 to July 22, 2026
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Final Merit List
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July 24, 2026
Who Can Apply?
For MBA/MMS CAP 2026
Candidates who have qualified MAH MBA CET 2026 or are eligible under the notified admission criteria can participate in the CAP Counselling process. Registration is mandatory for admission to MBA and MMS programmes offered by participating institutes from all over Maharashtra.
For BBA/BMS/BBM CAP 2026
Candidates who have passed Class 12 or have a valid MAH BBA/BMS/BBM CET 2026, MAH CET or CUET UG 2026 Score (as applicable), can apply for admission to BBA, BMS, BBM and Four-year integrated MBA Programmes through the CAP Process.
How to Register for MAH CET CAP 2026?
- Visit the Official Website: cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on the MBA/MMS or BBA/BMS/BBM CAP Registration link
- Register using the required details
- Fill in the application form with personal and academic details
- Upload all the documents which are necessary
- Pay the registration fee
- Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference
Documents Required
- MAH CET/CUET Score Card (where applicable)
- Class 10 and 12 Marksheets
- Graduation Marksheets (for MBA applicants)
- Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
- Caste Certificate and Validity Certificate (if applicable)
- Non-Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar Card
- Passport size Photo and Signature
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.