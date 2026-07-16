MAH CET MBA & BBA CAP Registration 2026 Last Date Today, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
MAH CET MBA and BBA CAP Registration ends today at 5 PM. Students still have the time to visit the official MAH CET website and apply before the link becomes inactive. Read the article to get more details on MAH CET CAP rounds.
The last date of cet registration 2026 for MBA and BBA courses is July 16, 2026. Interested students still have the time to apply for the Centralised Admission Process before the registration window closes at 5 PM. Students who have qualified in any of the Management entrances can also participate in MAH MBA CET CAP under all India categories. Document verification will continue till July 17, 2026. Students are advised to complete the registration process as early as possible to avoid any last minute problems.Those who fail to complete the registration will not be considered for seat allotment rounds. MAH CET MBA and BBA CAP Provisional Merit list will be released on July 19, 2026 and the Final Merit list will be issued on July 24, 2026. Read the article to know more details.
Important Dates for MAH CET CAP 2026
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Event
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Date
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Last Date to apply for MAH CET CAP Registration 2026
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July 16, 2026 (Till 5 PM)
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Document Verification Last Date
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July 17, 2026 (Till 5 PM)
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Provisional Merit List Release
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July 19, 2026
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Final Merit List Out Date
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July 24, 2026
Steps to Register for BBA and MBA CET CAP Round 2026?
Students can follow the simple steps given below to complete their cap registration 2026.
- Visit the official MAH CET Website at cetcell.mahacet.org
- Click on MBA or BBA CAP Registration Link in the announcement section
- Register first using your basic details
- Then Fill in the application form with your personal, academic and other information
- Upload the important documents in the prescribed format
- Submit the application
- Download the confirmation page and take printout for future use
Documents Required for MAH CET CAP Registration
Students are supposed to be prepared with the following list of documents for MBA and BBA CAP Registration 2026.
- MAH CET Scorecard
- Class 10 Marksheet and Certificate
- Class 12 Marksheet and Certificate
- Graduation Marksheet (for applying to MBA)
- Domicile Certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Non Creamy Layer Certificate (if applicable)
- EWS Certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar Card
- Recent Passport size coloured photograph
- Scanned copy of Signature
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In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.