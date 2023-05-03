MAH MBA CET 2023 Admit Card Released, Re-exam to be Held on May 6

MAH MBA CET 2023 Admit Card: As per the latest updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the admit card for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2023 Re-Examination. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must download the hall ticket from the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org. They will have to enter the application number and date of birth (DOB) to access the admission ticket.

According to the latest notification, MAH MBA CET 2023 exam will be conducted on May 6, 2023, from 9.00 am to 11.30 am. Previously, the MAH MBA/MMS CET was conducted on March 25 and 26, 2023. However, due to technical glitches and the allotment of extra time for some candidates, the authorities are conducting the exam again.

MAH MBA CET 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download MAH MBA CET 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are going to re-appear for the MAH MBA CET 2023 must carry the hall ticket to the exam hall. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to access it-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on MAH MBA CET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: Enter login credentials- application number and DOB

Step 4: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Keep at least 2 hard copies for exam purposes

Who Must Appear for MAH MBA CET 2023 Re-exam?

The re-exam will now be conducted on May 6, 2023, for some candidates. The authorities have stated the terms in which the candidate must re-appear -

Candidates who faced technical issues/ glitches within the mandatory examination time of 150 minutes and who wish to reappear for the examination.

Candidates who got an examination time of 180 minutes instead of the mandatory 150 minutes, it may be noted that the earlier examination of these candidates stands cancelled and hence, they must re-appear.

