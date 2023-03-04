MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration Ends Today, Apply Soon For Maharashtra CET at mahacet.org

MAH MBA CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will close the registration window for MAH CET MBA//MMS 2023 today on March 4 in online mode. Candidates who are yet to apply for MAH CET MBA 2023 must apply at the official website - mbacet2023.mahacet.org. To appear for the Maharashtra MBA CET, the candidate must have passed the three-year bachelor's degree from any university recognised by UGC or the Association of Indian Universities.

Even those appearing for their final year can apply for MAH MBA CET 2023. Earlier, the officials already announced the MAH CET MBA dates. As per the schedule, the Maharashtra CET for MBA/MMS will be conducted on March 18 and 19, 2023.

MAH CET MBA Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

MAH CET MBA 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to apply for Maharashtra CET MBA March 4, 2023 MAH MBA application correction window To be notified MAH CET MBA March 18 and 19, 2023

How To Apply for MAH CET MBA 2023?

To appear in the Maharashtra MBA CET exam, candidates have to fill out the online registration form. They can apply for MHT CET in online mode at the official website. Go through the steps of the MAHA CET registration below -

1st Step - Go to the official MAH CET MBA website - mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the new registration tab.

3rd Step - Enter all the required details to register.

4th Step - Now login by using - application number and password.

5th Step - Fill up the MAH CET application form form MBA, upload the documents and pay the fees.

6th Step - After completing all the details, submit the Maharashtra CET form 2023.

MAH CET MBA 2023 Application Fee

To complete the application process, candidates have to pay the specified Maharashtra MBA CET application fees. As per the notification released, the Open Category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant have to pay Rs. 1000 and those belonging to Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability (PWD) belonging to Maharashtra State only will have to pay Rs. 800.

