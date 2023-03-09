    MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration Reopens, Get Direct Link Here

    MAH MBA CET 2023 Registrations have been reopened on the official website. Interested candidates can apply for MBA/MMS till March 11. Check the latest updates here

    Updated: Mar 9, 2023 17:35 IST
    MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration Reopens
    MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has restarted the registrations for MAH MBA CET 2023. Thus, candidates who wish to apply for MAH MBA CET 2023 and MAH MMS CET 2023 can visit the official website i.e. mbacet2023.mahacet.org. However, the last date to register for the entrance test is March 11, 2023.

    After passing the MAH MBA/MMS CET that is scheduled for March 18 and 19, candidates will have to take part in the counselling to take admission to state institutions and universities including management education institutes of Maharashtra government-run colleges, university departments of management education, and university-managed management education institutes.

    Who is Eligible for MAH MBA CET 2023?

    Only eligible candidates can apply for MAH MBA CET 2023. Those who wish to apply for the test must check out the eligibility criteria here-

    • Candidate must have passed a minimum 3-year Duration Bachelor’s Degree awarded by any of the Universities recognised by University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent 

    OR

    • Candidates should have appeared for the final year examination of any Bachelor’s degree to be awarded by any of the Universities recognised by the University Grants Commission or Association of Indian Universities in any discipline

    MAH MBA CET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Apply for MAH MBA CET 2023?

    Candidates who wish to apply for the test can do the same on the official website. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mbacet2023.mahacet.org

    Step 2: Click on New Registration and register yourself

    Step 3: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

    Step 4: Fill out the MBA/MMS Application form

    Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay required fee

    Step 6: Submit the application form

    Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
