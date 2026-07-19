MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP Registration Last Date Today; Apply Till Today 5 PM
MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP: Candidates must complete the MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP registration before 5 PM today. Check the article to know important dates, counselling fees and other important details.
The last date to apply for MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP counselling ends today i.e July 19, 2026. Candidates still have the time to complete the CAP registration and fill in their college choices by 5 PM. Earlier the counselling deadline was July 16, 2026 but it was extended to July 19, 2026. The last date for document verification is July 20, 2026 and candidates must complete the process through e-scrutiny of physical scrutiny by 5 PM. Those candidates who are opting for a physical verification must book a slot on the CAP portal after submitting the application form. No further extension is expected as the CET Cell has already released the round wise seat allotment schedule. Read the article to know more details.
MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP Counselling Schedule
Candidates must refer to the table given below to know the important dates for MAH MBA CET counselling and keep a track of it in order to not miss any counselling related event.
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Event
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Date
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CAP registration Last Date
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July 19, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)
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Document verification (E-Scrutiny/Physical Scrutiny)
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July 3 to July 20, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)
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Provisional merit list release
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July 22, 2026
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Grievance submission and correction window
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July 23 to July 25, 2026 (till 5:00 PM)
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Final merit list release
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July 27, 2026
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CAP Round 1 seat matrix release
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July 27, 2026
Steps to Register for MAH MBA CET CAP 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to complete the registration through online mode.
- Visit the MAH MBA CET Official website at cetcell.mahacet.org
- On the homepage click on MBA/MMS link
Then click on candidate login button
- Enter your Registered email ID and password and click on submit button
- Fill in details and colleges as per your order of preference
Direct Link: MAH MBA CET CAP 2026
MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP Counselling Fee
Candidates applying for the MAH MBA CET 2026 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) must pay the required counselling fee online while submitting the application form. The fee varies depending on the candidate's category. Refer to the table below for fee details.
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Particulars
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Details
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General Category Fee
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₹1,500
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Reserved Category Fee (Maharashtra)
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₹1,300
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PwD, Orphan and Transgender Candidates
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₹1,300
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Payment Mode
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Online
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Refund Status
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Non-refundable
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Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.