MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP Registration Last Date Today; Apply Till Today 5 PM

The last date to apply for MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP counselling ends today i.e July 19, 2026. Candidates still have the time to complete the CAP registration and fill in their college choices by 5 PM. Earlier the counselling deadline was July 16, 2026 but it was extended to July 19, 2026. The last date for document verification is July 20, 2026 and candidates must complete the process through e-scrutiny of physical scrutiny by 5 PM. Those candidates who are opting for a physical verification must book a slot on the CAP portal after submitting the application form. No further extension is expected as the CET Cell has already released the round wise seat allotment schedule. Read the article to know more details.

MAH MBA CET 2026 CAP Counselling Schedule

Candidates must refer to the table given below to know the important dates for MAH MBA CET counselling and keep a track of it in order to not miss any counselling related event.