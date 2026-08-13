MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released; Check Status at cetcell.mahacet.org, MBA Seat Acceptance Window Open

MAH MBA CET: The MAH MBA/MMS CET CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been announced by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, through its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates appearing in the second round of CAP can use their Application ID and Password to log in and find out their allotted college, programme, category, and seat acceptance.

After the allotment, candidates allotted a seat have to follow up with the online seat acceptance procedure, where they have to make their choice among Auto-Freeze, Freeze, and Not-Freeze and also pay a compulsory seat acceptance fee. The seat acceptance and physical reporting in the allotted colleges can be done from August 13 to August 17, 2026. In case of candidates allotted first preference, they should freeze the allotted seat and report in the college for taking admission while for upgrading in CAP Round 3, the candidates should go for betterment option with retention of the Round 2 seat.