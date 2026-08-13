MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released; Check Status at cetcell.mahacet.org, MBA Seat Acceptance Window Open
MAH MBA CET: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the MAH MBA/MMS CET CAP Round 2 seat allotment result on August 12, 2026. Allotted candidates must log in to cetcell.mahacet.org to choose between Auto-Freeze, Freeze, or Betterment, pay the online seat acceptance fee, and report to colleges between August 13 and August 17, 2026.
MAH MBA CET: The MAH MBA/MMS CET CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been announced by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, through its official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates appearing in the second round of CAP can use their Application ID and Password to log in and find out their allotted college, programme, category, and seat acceptance.
After the allotment, candidates allotted a seat have to follow up with the online seat acceptance procedure, where they have to make their choice among Auto-Freeze, Freeze, and Not-Freeze and also pay a compulsory seat acceptance fee. The seat acceptance and physical reporting in the allotted colleges can be done from August 13 to August 17, 2026. In case of candidates allotted first preference, they should freeze the allotted seat and report in the college for taking admission while for upgrading in CAP Round 3, the candidates should go for betterment option with retention of the Round 2 seat.
MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Direct Link
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, is releasing the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 on its official portal (fe2026.mahacet.org). Registered candidates can log in using their Application ID and Date of Birth to check their allotted college, branch, and status. Selected applicants must complete seat acceptance and reporting between August 13 and August 17, 2026.
How To Check the MAH MBA CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
To Check the MAH MBA CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
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Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET cell at cetcell.mahacet.org and click on either the MBA or MMS admission tab link.
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Click on candidate login link and use your unique registration application ID and your secure password to log in.
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Use your login details in order to successfully gain access to your personal dashboard on the official admission portal.
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Search and click on CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Status link which is inside your personal candidate dashboard.
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Check your allotted college name program and seat allotment status carefully.
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Download and print your provisional seat allotment letter for verification and college admission.
Details Mentioned in the MHT CET 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Letter
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Candidate's Full Name
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Application ID / User ID
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Gender & Date of Birth
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Candidature Type & Category
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Domicile Status
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State General Merit Number
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Category / Quota Merit Number
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MHT CET / JEE Main Score & Percentile
MAH MBA CET CAP Round 2 Schedule
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Activity
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Important Dates
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Provisional Vacant Seats Display (Round 2)
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August 6, 2026
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Submission & Confirmation of Option Form
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August 7 – August 9, 2026
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Declaration of CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment
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August 12, 2026
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Online Seat Acceptance & Fee Payment
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August 13 – August 17, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)
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Physical Reporting to Allotted Institute
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August 13 – August 17, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
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Display of Vacant Seats for CAP Round 3
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Late August 2026
Seat Acceptance Window Open
Online seat acceptance process has been officially started on August 13. The students who got seats through the ongoing counseling session need to login into the official website to accept their allotted options. The candidates can choose the freeze, auto freeze, or betterment option, pay the required seat acceptance fees, and report physically at the allotted colleges.
What After the Results?
After the announcement of the result of the Seat Allotment of MAH MBA CET CAP Round 2, students are required to visit the official website (cetcell.mahacet.org) to see their status. Students who have been allotted seats need to choose the status of the seat acceptance as Auto-Freeze (1st preference), Freeze (confirmation of allotment), and Betterment / Not-Freeze (seeking improvement in CAP Round 3).
Students who will accept or keep the seats allotted will be required to pay the online seat acceptance fee and report with original documents to the allotted college.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.