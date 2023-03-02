Maharashtra Board 10th Exam Begin Today, Check Shift Timing and Exam Day Guidelines Here

Maharashtra Board Exam Class 10: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will begin the MSBSHSE class 10 Board exams today - March 2, 2023. The board will begin the exams with the first, second and third language subjects. Students taking the Maharashtra Class 10 board exams are advised to cross-check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 Admit Card before appearing for the exam.

The Maharashtra Board class 10 exams are being conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the board exam will be conducted from 11 AM to 2:10 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 3 PM to 6:10 PM. Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra board exam must make sure that they reach the exam centre at least an hour before the exams.

Maharashtra Board this year introduced a ‘Copy-free exam’ where an order has been given to shut down photocopy shops within 50-meter radium of the exam centre. Students appearing for the Maharashtra Board 10th exams are advised to reach the exam centre before the commencement of the exam.

Maharashtra Board Admit Card Details

The Maharashtra board officials have released the board exam admit card and respective schools were required to download the admit card and issue them to the students. The board admit card contains the following details

Candidate Name and Roll number

Name of Examination

Exam centre details

Exam shift details

Schedule of the board exam

Reporting time to the exam centre

Candidate photograph and signature

Important instructions

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam Guidelines

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra board class 10 exams can check through the following exam day guidelines and instructions carefully.

Maharashtra Board 10th exams will be conducted in two shifts. Candidates are advised to check the Class 10 exam shift mentioned on the admit card before leaving for the exam centre.

The Maharashtra Board 10th admit card is a mandatory document and has to be shown at the exam centre on the day of the exam.

Students appearing for the board exams are advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour or 45 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Students will be allowed to exit the exam hall only after the completion of the board exam.

Students caught cheating or using unfair means will not be allowed to continue with their board examinations.

