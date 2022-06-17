Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 (Announced): 96.94% Students Pass, Konkan Region Tops, Check Key Result Statistics Here

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022, Maharashtra SSC Result Pass Percentage: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC result 2022. The SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board is available on the official MSBSHSE Board 10th result 2022 website -mahresult.nic.in. They can check the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022 by entering their mother's name and other required credentials. Along with the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics.
This year 96.94 per cent students have passed Maha 10th Results 2022. This year girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 97.96% and for boys pass percentage is 96.06 percent. As per the details shared, among those who passed, 6,50,791 students passed with distinction whereas 5,70,027 secured first division and 2,58,027 got second division and 45,170 have secured third division in the Maharashtra SSC result.
Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 - Girls and Boys Pass Percentage
|
Gender
|
Number of students
|
Boys
|
96.06%
|
Girls
|
97.96%
District-wise Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage
|
District
|
Pass Percentage
|
Konkan
|
99.27%
|
Nashik
|
55.90%
Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 - Number of Students
|
Overview
|
Number of students
|
Registered
|
15,94,799
|
Appeared
|
15,68,977
|
Passed
|15,21,003
Past Year’s Maharashtra Class 10th Result Statistics
|
Years
|
Overall Pass Percentage
|
Girls Pass Percentage
|
Boys Pass Percentage
|
Total Students Appeared
|
2021
|
99.95%
|
99.96%
|
99.95%
|
15,75,806
|
2020
|
95.3
|
96.99
|
93.9
|
15,75,103
|
2019
|
77.1
|
82.82
|
72.18
|
1677267
|
2018
|
89.41
|
91.97
|
87.27
|
1785000
|
2017
|
88.74
|
91.46
|
86.51
|
1644016
|
2016
|
89.56
|
91.41
|
87.98
|
1601406
|
2015
|
90.18
|
92.94
|
91.46
|
1572268
|
2014
|
88.32
|
90.55
|
86.47
|
1549784
|
2013
|
83.48
|
84.9
|
82.24
|
1499276
Maharashtra SSC Results: Region-Wise Statistics 2021
|
Division
|
Appeared
|
Passed
|
Pune
|
257008
|
250168
|
Nagpur
|
161388
|
151,444
|
Aurangabad
|
184764
|
169991
|
Mumbai
|
331136
|
320284
|
Kolhapur
|
133917
|
130751
|
Amravati
|
167455
|
159313
|
Nasik
|
197976
|
185557
|
Latur
|
107773
|
100,326
|
Konkan
|
33686
|
33271
Also Read: Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2022 (Declared): Get List of Websites to Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Link Here