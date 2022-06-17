Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 (Announced): 96.94% Students Pass, Konkan Region Tops, Check Key Result Statistics Here

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022, Maharashtra SSC Result Pass Percentage: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC result 2022. The SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board is available on the official MSBSHSE Board 10th result 2022 website -mahresult.nic.in. They can check the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022 by entering their mother's name and other required credentials. Along with the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics.

This year 96.94 per cent students have passed Maha 10th Results 2022. This year girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 97.96% and for boys pass percentage is 96.06 percent. As per the details shared, among those who passed, 6,50,791 students passed with distinction whereas 5,70,027 secured first division and 2,58,027 got second division and 45,170 have secured third division in the Maharashtra SSC result.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 - Girls and Boys Pass Percentage

Gender Number of students Boys 96.06% Girls 97.96%

District-wise Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage

District Pass Percentage Konkan 99.27% Nashik 55.90%

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 - Number of Students

Overview Number of students Registered 15,94,799 Appeared 15,68,977 Passed 15,21,003

Past Year’s Maharashtra Class 10th Result Statistics

Years Overall Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Total Students Appeared 2021 99.95% 99.96% 99.95% 15,75,806 2020 95.3 96.99 93.9 15,75,103 2019 77.1 82.82 72.18 1677267 2018 89.41 91.97 87.27 1785000 2017 88.74 91.46 86.51 1644016 2016 89.56 91.41 87.98 1601406 2015 90.18 92.94 91.46 1572268 2014 88.32 90.55 86.47 1549784 2013 83.48 84.9 82.24 1499276

Maharashtra SSC Results: Region-Wise Statistics 2021

Division Appeared Passed Pune 257008 250168 Nagpur 161388 151,444 Aurangabad 184764 169991 Mumbai 331136 320284 Kolhapur 133917 130751 Amravati 167455 159313 Nasik 197976 185557 Latur 107773 100,326 Konkan 33686 33271

