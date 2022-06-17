    Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 (Announced): 96.94% Students Pass, Konkan Region Tops, Check Key Result Statistics Here

    Maharashtra Board 10th 2022 OUT: MSBSHSE has released the Maharashtra Board 10th Result today at mahresults.nic.in. Check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result and Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage and Statistics details here 

    Updated: Jun 17, 2022 13:36 IST
    Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022
    Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022

    Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022, Maharashtra SSC Result Pass Percentage: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra SSC result 2022. The SSC result 2022 Maharashtra board is available on the official MSBSHSE Board 10th result 2022 website -mahresult.nic.in. They can check the Maharashtra Board SSC result 2022 by entering their mother's name and other required credentials. Along with the Maharashtra Board class 10 exam results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics. 

    This year 96.94 per cent students have passed Maha 10th Results 2022. This year girls have performed better than boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 97.96% and for boys pass percentage is 96.06 percent. As per the details shared, among those who passed, 6,50,791 students passed with distinction whereas 5,70,027 secured first division and 2,58,027 got second division and 45,170 have secured third division in the Maharashtra SSC result. 

    Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 - Girls and Boys Pass Percentage 

    Gender

    Number of students 

    Boys 

    96.06%

    Girls 

    97.96%

    District-wise Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 Pass Percentage 

    District

    Pass Percentage

    Konkan

    99.27%

    Nashik

    55.90%

    Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 - Number of Students 

    Overview

    Number of students 

    Registered

    15,94,799

    Appeared

    15,68,977

    Passed

    		 15,21,003

    Past Year’s Maharashtra Class 10th Result Statistics 

    Years

    Overall Pass Percentage

    Girls Pass Percentage

    Boys Pass Percentage

    Total Students Appeared

    2021

    99.95%

    99.96%

    99.95%

    15,75,806

    2020

    95.3

    96.99

    93.9

    15,75,103

    2019

    77.1

    82.82

    72.18

    1677267

    2018

    89.41

    91.97

    87.27

    1785000

    2017

    88.74

    91.46

    86.51

    1644016

    2016

    89.56

    91.41

    87.98

    1601406

    2015

    90.18

    92.94

    91.46

    1572268

    2014

    88.32

    90.55

    86.47

    1549784

    2013

    83.48

    84.9

    82.24

    1499276

    Maharashtra SSC Results: Region-Wise Statistics 2021

    Division

    Appeared

    Passed

    Pune

    257008

    250168

    Nagpur

    161388

    151,444

    Aurangabad

    184764

    169991

    Mumbai

    331136

    320284

    Kolhapur

    133917

    130751

    Amravati

    167455

    159313

    Nasik

    197976

    185557

    Latur

    107773

    100,326

    Konkan

    33686

    33271

