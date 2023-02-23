    Maharashtra Board 2023: Over 14 Lakh students Register for Exams

    Maharashtra board has commenced the Class 12 board exams on February 21, 2023. According to the data released by the board, a total of 14 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra class 12 exams. Check details here.

    Updated: Feb 23, 2023 15:14 IST
    Maharashtra Board Exam Data 2023
    Maharashtra Board 12th Exam 2023: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is conducting the Maharashtra Board 12th examination 2023. The board commenced the class 12 examinations on February 21, 2023, with the English examinations. The last exam to be conducted is Sociology on March 20, 2023. 

    According to the details provided by board officials, a total of 12,57,293 students have registered for the board examinations. From the total number of students registered, 7,92,780 students are male and 6,64,441 are female. Students who registered belong to a total of 10,388 junior colleges in Maharashtra.

    Maharashtra board is conducting the board examinations in nine divisional boards which are Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan. The exams are being conducted at 3,195 main centres across the state. 

    Maharashtra Board Exam Guidelines

    Maharashtra Board class 12 exams are being conducted across the various exam centres. Candidates appearing can follow the below-given guidelines during the exams

    • Candidates are required to carry their class 12 admit card with them to the exam centre
    • Students are allowed to carry items like stationery and sanitisers with them to the exam hall
    • Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam
    • Students also must remember that the admit card is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students.
    • Before leaving for the exams, students need to make sure that they cross-check the subject, timing and centre details carefully. 
