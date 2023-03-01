Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Starts Tomorrow, Check MSBSHSE HSC Timings Here

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam 2023: As per the official schedule, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin the Class 10th exams tomorrow i.e. March 2, 2023. The authorities will conduct the Maharashtra Board HSC Exam 2023 for First, Second, and third language papers in two shifts tomorrow. Students must adhere to the exam day guidelines during the exam.

Maharashtra Board HSC Exam 2023 first shift will begin at 11.00 am and continue till 2.00 pm. Whereas, the second shift will start at 3.00 pm and last till 6.00 pm. Students will be granted 10 extra minutes to read the question paper thoroughly. The Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam 2023 will conclude on March 25, 2023.

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam 2023 Date and Timings

Particulars Date Timings First Language Papers (Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Sindhi, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjab) March 2, 2023, 11.00 am to 2.00 pm Second or Third Language Papers (German, French) March 2, 2023, 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm

Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam Day Guidelines

The Maharashtra Board HSC Exam 2023 will begin tomorrow- March 2, 2023. Students appearing for the exam must keep the important protocols in mind. Check the guidelines here-

Candidates are required to carry the Maharashtra Board 2023 Admit Card along with valid ID proof.

They must reach the exam hall at least 30 mins before the commencement of the exam.

No one is allowed to leave the exam hall until the time is over and the answer sheet is submitted to the invigilator.

Candidates are not allowed to bring any electronic device- smartwatch, calculator, etc to the exam hall.

They must wear the school uniform for MPBSE Class 10 board exam 2023.

Those who fail to align with the exam day guidelines will be debarred from giving the examination.

