Maharashtra Board Exam 2023: Students to Get Extra 10 Minutes During the Exams

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023: Maharashtra Board will begin the Class 10 and 12 board exams on March 2 and February 21, 2023, respectively. According to the latest reports, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to provide an additional 10 minutes for students to read their question papers.

Maharashtra board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the MSBSHSE exams will begin at 11 AM and the second shift will begin at 3 PM. With the addition of 10 minutes, the duration of the exam will now be 3 hours and 10 minutes. To make sure that the board exams are conducted smoothly, the state government has taken various measures and implemented a ‘copy-free exam’ campaign. The campaign includes shutting photocopy stores within a 50-minute radius of the exam centre ahead of the board exams.

Officials have also presented plans to grade exam centres based on their ‘sensitivity’ and also prohibit entry of unauthorized people within 50 meters of the centre. Police presence is also being increased around the exam centre and the education commissioner has been appointed as the campaign nodal officer while the district collectors have been assigned to coordinate the campaign.

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023: Instructions for Students

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th exams must note that they need to carry their exam hall ticket with them to the exam centre.

Students are also advised to cross-check the details, especially the shift timing mentioned on the admit card.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates are not allowed to carry with their mobile devices, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches, or calculators. etc

