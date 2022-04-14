Maharashtra College, University Exam 2022: Students to Get 15 Minutes Extra time for Offline Exams

Maharashtra College, University Exam 2022: With college and university exams about to be held across the state, Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant has made a very important announcement about it. Mr Samant on Wednesday announced that colleges and universities based in the state will accord 15 minutes of additional time to the students per hour of the exam. This is being as part of integrating students back into the offline mode of learning as most of them have not appeared for offline exams in over two years of the pandemic.

Decision Announced at Meeting of Vice-Chancellors

The decision to allow 15 minutes of extra time to the students was recommended by Higher Education Minister at a high-level meeting of Vice-Chancellors of Maharashtra state universities on 13th April 2022. At the meeting, Mr Samant suggested that universities should provide 15 additional minutes per hour to every student appearing for the exam in offline mode this year. The decision has been taken keeping in mind that students have not been given offline exams in nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shift to online mode of learning and examinations.

Following the meeting, Higher Education Minister Uday Samant took to Twitter to announce the decision officially through this Twitter account. In a tweet sent out from his account, Mr Samant noted ““COVID forced education to the online platform and exams too were being conducted online. Considering that after a break of two years, students will be appearing for exams in offline mode, universities should give 15 extra minutes for every hour of the exam period to students.”

Students Happy with Extra Time for Offline Exam

The decision about allotting extra time for offline exams has been appreciated by college and university students. Earlier, Yuvsena had also sent a letter to the Department of Higher Education and Technical Education on behalf of the students, requesting it to make provision for allotment of extra or additional time for offline exams. While the provision has been formally announced, the time additional given to students will vary according to the marks of the paper and the duration of the exam. For instance, a student attempting 80 marks theory paper will get only 30 minutes of additional time as compared to a student who is attempting full 100-mark theory paper who will be given 45 minutes of extra time, based on 15 minutes of extra time per hour provision.

