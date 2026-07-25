Maharashtra Ends One Year MBBS Bond Service for Medical Graduates

A government resolution issued on July 23 said that only those graduates who had already joined their allotted bond service posting before the order will still have to complete it. Graduates who were not allotted a post or were allotted one but had not joined have been excused. The government said that the rise in medical colleges has increased the number of MBBS graduates every year but public departments do not have enough available posts for all of them.

The Maharashtra government has removed the compulsory one year service bond for MBBS students from government aided municipal and private unaided medical colleges. Earlier students had to serve in government hospitals, rural health centres or other public institutions after completing MBBS. The state has now ended this rule because the number of graduates has increased but the number of bond service posts remains too low. This mismatch made it difficult to give postings within the required time. As a result many students were facing delays in becoming eligible for postgraduate medical courses and planning their next career step.

Because of this many eligible students could not complete the social responsibility service on time and this affected their admission to PG medical course, The resolution also said that many fresh MBBS graduates were doing the service mainly to become eligible for PG studies and were therefore not able to give their focus on the posting. It also noted that newly passed MBBS doctors may not be fully prepared to handle emergency services. After discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis the Public Health Department sent a proposal on July 9, 2025 to review the policy. The state has now decided that no new bond postings will be given and the online allotment portal will be closed immediately.

Doctors Welcome Relief but Seek Better Infrastructure

The Maharashtra Association for Resident Doctors welcomed the decision and called it progressive and long awaited. The group said the move will reduce delays in service allotment, remove hurdles in postgraduate education and ease administrative problems faced by young doctors. It added that graduates can now move ahead with higher studies and career plans without unnecessary waiting. At the same time the association asked the government to focus on strengthening healthcare infrastructure instead of only increasing MBBS seats. According to MARD expanding student capacity without matching investment in hospitals, teaching systems and public health facilities can harm both medical education and patient care. The association also noted that those who had already paid a penalty earlier to avoid bond service will not get any refund even though the bond has now been cancelled.