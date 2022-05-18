Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022: Registrations delayed, Check Revised Schedule here

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022: As per recent reports, the admission process for the Maharashtra FYJC Admissions have further been delayed. The Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 Registration process is expected to commence from May 28, 2022 onwards.the applications were earlier scheduled to be released on May 17, 2022.

Officials from the board have stated that the original schedule could not be followed because of the board exams and the mock process had to be delayed by a couple of weeks. A mock registration link is expected to be activated on the official website on May 23, 2022.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions Registrations

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 Application Process

The Maharashtra FYJC 2022 Admission application process is divided into two steps. Students are required to complete the first part of the applications when the registration portal opens while the second part needs to be completed after the class 10 results are declared. The board officials have however asked students to focus on the mock form filling procedure to understand the application process for the FYJC Admissions.

FYJC Admission Applications - Part 1

Details such as Candidate Name, Age, Board Details are to be entered in the Maharashtra FYJC Admission Applications 2022 Part 1. The information will be used until the admission process is completed which is why students are advised to make sure that the details entered are correct.

FYJC Admission Applications -Part 2

The information required to be entered in Part 2 of the applications include the marks secured by the students in the class 10 board examinations and choices of Junior Colleges that students wish to apply for.

