    Maharashtra Govt Initiates Copy Free Exam Campaign to Limit Cheating Practices During Board Exams, Check Details Here

    Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: As per some media reports, the Maharashtra government has decided to take some measures to implement the copy-free examinations campaign. Students appearing for the MSBSHSE Board exams  2023 can check the exam schedule here.

    Updated: Feb 15, 2023 15:51 IST

    Maharashtra Board Exams 2023: As per some media reports, the Maharashtra government has decided to take some measures to implement the copy-free examinations campaign. This government has launched this campaign in order to limit cheating practices during the Maharashtra Board Class 10th and Class 12th examinations. 

    As per the recent updates, to implement this campaign the Maha government has decided to shut all the photocopy shops that come under a 50-metre radius of the exam centre. However, the Maharashtra Board Class 10th examinations are scheduled to be conducted on March 2, 2023, and the board exams of class 12th students are scheduled to begin on February 21, 2023.

    Check the Tweet Below:

    Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) Exams 2023 Timetable

    Candidates who are appearing for the Maharashtra Board Exams 2023 can check and download the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam schedule from the official website- mahahsscboard.in. Students can also go through the links mentioned below to check the Maharashtra Board exam 2023 timetables.

    SSC (Class 10th) Timetable 2023  - Direct Link

    HSC (Class 12th) Vocational Timetable 2023  - Direct Link 

    HSC (Class 12th) General and Bifocal Timetable 2023  - Direct Link 

    Steps to be taken to Implement Copy-free Campaign

    As per the reports, the presentation which was made by the officials at the cabinet meeting which was chaired by CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that the examination centres will be graded according to their level of sensitivity and the entry of unauthorised people will be restricted within the 50-metres of the board examination centre, the reports added.

    However, the education commissioner has been appointed as the nodal officer and the district collectors will be appointed as the coordinating officers for the copy-free campaign, the reports further added.

    According to the reports, the cabinet has also passed the Maharashtra Medical Purchase Authority Bill. In this bill, the governing board will be headed by the Chief Minister with an Indian Administrative Service Officer as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 

