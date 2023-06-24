Maharashtra Govt Revives Annual Exams for Classes 5 and 8, Abolishes No Detention Policy

Maharashtra Annual Exams: The Maharashtra government has decided to conduct annual examinations at the end of the academic year for students in Classes 5 and 8. In case, any student does not pass the exam, they will receive supplementary guidance and a re-examination will be scheduled within two months. However, if the student fails to successfully clear the re-examination, they will be retained in the same class.

Also, no student will be expelled from school until the completion of their elementary education, as emphasized by the Maharashtra government. The amendment made to the Right to Education Act (RTE) in 2019 provided states with the authority to reintroduce examinations and retain students if they are unable to pass them.

Notification Issued by state School Education Department

The state School Education Department issued a notification, which comes in the backdrop of the Centre amending the Right to Education (RTE) Act that had no failure detention till Class 8. Under the RTE 2009, schools could not detain any student until Class 8 as per the no-detention policy. The amendment made to the RTE in 2019 empowered states to reintroduce exams and detain students if they failed to clear them.

The notification said that the annual examination will be held at the end of the academic year of Classes 5 and 8. If the child fails to pass the examination, additional guidance will be provided and a re-examination will be held.

Tweet by PTI Regarding Reintroducing annual exams for Class 5, 8

Maharashtra government reintroduces annual examinations for Classes 5 and 8; no-detention policy scrapped — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 24, 2023

DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2023

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra has extended the last date for the Post SSC polytechnic diploma course. The authorities have extended the polytechnic admission 2023 last date to June 30. Candidates who are eligible for the course can fill out the online form at: dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education, Maharashtra, Chandrakant Patil, announced the extension of the date on social media.

