Maharashtra HSC 2023: Students to Get Six Marks Due to Printing Error in English Exam

Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exams: The Maharashtra Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Exams are going on. However, the authorities have acknowledged the printing issue that happened in the HSC English Exam. The issue came to light when the 3 questions went missing from the paper. As per the latest updates, the Maharashtra Board will grant 6 marks to all the students who tried to attempt the questions.

Students apparently had trouble understanding sub-questions A3, A4, and A5 in question 3. Instead of question statements, the board included what looked to be instructions for paper checkers. Each of these questions received two marks, for a total of six marks.

Thus, as per the board release, “if the students have simply made a reference of Poetry section-2/poetry/section or have attempted it or have written the sub-questions no. A3, A4, and A5 in all cases the students will be getting the marks. Each question carries two marks and thus six marks will be given to the students who have attempted it.”

What About Students who didn’t Attempt those Questions?

Since the board has said that 6 marks will be allotted to students who tried to solve them, the decision has not gone well with those who didn’t attempt them. Many teachers and parents believe that these 6 marks should be allotted to all students who appeared for the exam, irrespective of whether they attempted the questions or not.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, these are the students' first board exams after taking online and open-book exams. Instructors have pledged that every student would receive these 6 marks.

Maharashtra HSC 2023 Exams

Maharashtra HSC Board Exam 2023 started on February 21, 2023, with English as the first paper. The exams are scheduled to conclude on March 20, 2023, with the Sociology paper. The Maharashtra Board Class 12th Exams 2023 are being conducted in both morning and evening shifts.

