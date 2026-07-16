Maharashtra Law Colleges Get 24 Hours to Apply for BCI Recognition

The admission process for law colleges in Maharashtra has become stressful for many institutes this year. Out of 352 law colleges in the state 103 have received show cause notices and have been told to apply for Bar Council of India recognition within the next 24 hours. The Directorate of Higher Education has said these colleges will be allowed to join the CET Cell centralised counselling process only after they submit proof that they have applied. This step has been taken to avoid further delay in admissions and to push colleges to complete the required process quickly. Read the article to know more details.

DHE makes BCI Application Necessary for CET Process

This year the Directorate of Higher Education made it compulsory for law colleges to have three documents before joining the state CET Cell counselling process. These are approval from the DHE, a recognition letter from the BCI and an affiliation certificate from the university. According to higher education director Shailendra Deolankar this decision was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday with higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil. He said colleges that apply to the BCI within 24 hours will be allowed to take part in the counseling round. Since the actual BCI recognition letter may take more time, the government has decided to accept the application letter from now so that student admissions do not get held up further.