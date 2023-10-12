  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Selection List For Stray Vacancy Round Out Tomorrow, Reporting From October 14

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Selection List For Stray Vacancy Round Out Tomorrow, Reporting From October 14

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: The State CET Cell, Maharashtra State will issue the selection list for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 for stray vacancy round tomorrow: October 13, 2023. Once released, candidates can download it at cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 12, 2023 12:16 IST
Maharashtra NEET PG 2023
Maharashtra NEET PG 2023

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra State will release the selection list for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 for stray vacancy round tomorrow: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the selection list through the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

As per the released schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report to the allotted colleges between October 14 and 15, 2023, till 5.30 pm. The selection list pdf includes the necessary details such as form number, candidate's name, category, code, subject, college, and quota.  

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Selection List - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Maharashtra NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023 Schedule 

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table below:

Events

Dates

Declaration of selection list of stray vacancy

round

October 13, 2023

Physical joining at the allotted college

October 14 to 15, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to download Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login

Step 2: Click on the direct links available to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list available on the homepage

Step 3: The selection list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future reference

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023