Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Selection List For Stray Vacancy Round Out Tomorrow, Reporting From October 14

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra State will release the selection list for the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 for stray vacancy round tomorrow: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the counselling round can check and download the selection list through the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login.

As per the released schedule, shortlisted candidates need to report to the allotted colleges between October 14 and 15, 2023, till 5.30 pm. The selection list pdf includes the necessary details such as form number, candidate's name, category, code, subject, college, and quota.

Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Selection List - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Maharashtra NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023 Schedule

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table below:

Events Dates Declaration of selection list of stray vacancy round October 13, 2023 Physical joining at the allotted college October 14 to 15, 2023 (till 5.30 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to download Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 3 counselling 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetcell.net.in/NEET-PGM-2023/login

Step 2: Click on the direct links available to download the Maharashtra NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round selection list available on the homepage

Step 3: The selection list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future reference

