Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Selection List Released, Download PDF at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 selection list. The selection list has been issued as a PDF for admissions to the NEET PG MS/ Diploma programmes. As per the official notification, candidates selected must report to the allotted colleges from December 2 to 6, 2025.

Institutions will be conducting the document verification furing the admission process. Candidates are hence required to carry originals and photocopies of all required document with them for the admissions.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Selection List - Click Here

How to Download Maharashtra NEET PG Round 1 Selection List

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 selection list PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can download the selection link through the steps provided below