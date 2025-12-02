SSC GD Vacancy 2026 OUT!
Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Selection List Released, Download PDF at cetcell.mahacet.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 2, 2025, 11:19 IST

Maharashtra CET Cell has issued the NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 selection list. Candidates can download the PDF and report to the colleges by December 6, 2025. 

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Selection List Released
Key Points

  • Candidates allotted seats can report to colleges by December 6, 2025
  • Documents as originals and photocopies mandatory for admissions
  • Selection list released for NEET PG MS or Diploma programmes

Maharashtra NEET PG 2025 Round 1: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 selection list. The selection list has been issued as a PDF for admissions to the NEET PG MS/ Diploma programmes. As per the official notification, candidates selected must report to the allotted colleges from December 2 to 6, 2025. 

Institutions will be conducting the document verification furing the admission process. Candidates are hence required to carry originals and photocopies of all required document with them for the admissions. 

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Selection List - Click Here

How to Download Maharashtra NEET PG Round 1 Selection List

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 selection list PDF is available on the official website. Candidates can download the selection link through the steps provided below

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on NEET PG section

Step 3: Click on the selection link PDF

Step 4: The selection link PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download the selection link for further reference

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2025: Documents Required for Admissions

Candidates need to carry with them  original and photocopies of documents. The list of documents required to be submitted for verification process is given below

Students will need to produce the following documents at the time of reporting:

  • NEET PG 2025 application form

  • NEET PG 2025 admit card

  • Any Photo ID proof

  • NEET PG 2025 mark sheet

  • Nationality certificate/valid passport/ School Leaving Certificate of HSC or Class 12 indicating the nationality of the candidate

  • MBBS degree or passing certificate.

  • Internship completion certificate 

  • Permanent or provisional registration certificate

  • Institute affiliation document

  • Medical fitness certificate

  • Copy of receipt of online fee payment for Rs 3,000

  • Caste certificate

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
