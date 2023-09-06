Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling 2023 CAP Round 2 Selection List Announced, Get Direct Link Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counseling: Maharashtra CET Cell has announced the Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 2 selection list Today, September 6, 2023. The selection list pdf is available on the official website of Maharashtra CET cell. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process for the postgraduate MD/ MS diploma and MDS programmes can visit the official website and download the selection list.

According to the details given on the CAP round 2 selection list, selected candidates are required to report to the allotted institution from September 7 to 11, 2023. Candidates reporting for the admissions must make sure they carry with them all the required documents for the admission,

The Maharashtra NEET PG CAP round 2 selection list is available on the official website - cetcell.net.in. Candidates can also download the NEET PG CAP round 2 selection list through the link given here.

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling Round 2 MD/MS - Click Here

Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling Round 2 MDS - Click Here

How to Check Maharashtra NEET PG Counselling CAP Round 2 Selection List

The Maharashtra NEET PG round 2 selection list is available for download on the official website. Candidates can download the selection list pdf through the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG MD/MD/ MDS section

Step 3: Click on the round 2 selection list given

Step 4: The selection list for further reference

Candidates admitting students are required to verify the documents and make sure the eligibility of the candidate is as per the criteria given.

Also Read: PUMDET Result 2023 Declared on wbjeeb.nic.in; Download Presidency University Rank Card Here