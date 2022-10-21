Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Registration to close tomorrow, Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be closing the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations tomorrow - October 22, 2022. Students who have qualified the NEET UG 2022 entrance examinations and wish to register for the counselling to the state quota seats can visit the official website of Maharashtra State CET Cell to complete the registration process.

The Maharashtra NEET Fee Payment window will be open until October 23, 2022. Candidates registering for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling procedure must also upload scanned copies of the original certificates and documents until October 24, 2022. The choice filling window will be available until October 27, 2022.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Registration link is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link provided here to complete Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Counselling Registrations.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 Registration Link - Click Here

Steps to register for Maharashtra NEET UG 2022

The Registration link for Maharashtra NEET UG 2022 applicants is available on the official website of the CET Cell. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to register for the state quota seats in Maharashtra.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra State CET Cell official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Section on the side panel

Step 3: Click on ‘New Registration’ and enter all required details

Step 4: Login to fill and submit the NEET UG 2022 Application form

Step 5: Submit the NEET UG 2022 Application fee and click on the final submission link

