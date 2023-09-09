Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling CAP 3 registration starts at mahacet.org, get direct link here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has activated the registration window for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling CAP 3 from today - September 9. Candidates can register for Maharashtra NEET UG counselling at the official websites: cetcell.net.in and cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login. The last date to register for Maharashtra CAP round 3 is tomorrow, September 10.

They can pay the registration fee by September 11, 2023. The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling round 3 choice-filling process for eligible candidates of MBBS/BDS courses will begin on September 13. Based on that, the 3rd selection list will be released on September 15, 2023. The joining along with all original documents and requisite fees at the allotted college can be done from September 16 to 20, 2023.

Maharashtra MBBS/BDS Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 3

Candidates can check below the choice filling, seat allotment and other important dates related to Maharashtra MHT NEET UG counselling round 3:

Events Dates Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 3 registration September 9 to 10, 2023 up to 11.59 PM Payment of registration fees September 9 to 11, 2023 up to 11.59 PM Release of general list of registered candidates September 12, 2023 Release of combined common provisional state merit list September 12, 2023 Release of seat Matrix for CAP-3 September 12, 2023 Online Maharashtra NEET UG choice filling September 13 to 14, 2023 up to 11.59 pm Declaration of third selection list September 15, 2023 Physical joining September 16 to 20, 2023 by 5.30 pm

How to apply for Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling?

Candidates who have joined the seat up to round 2 and filled the status retention form can apply for Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 3. Also, those who have joined a seat in round 1, round 2 and /or allotted a seat in round 3 of All India Quota seats can go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mahacet.org, cetcell.net.in and cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra NEET UG counselling registration link available on the home page

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit

Step 4: Fill in the application form and pay the fees

Step 5: Click on submit tab and save it for future references

