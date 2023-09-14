Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Choice Filling Close Today, Allotment List on Sept 15

  1. Home
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling round 3 choice filling window to close today. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling can complete the choice filling window through the link available here. 

Updated: Sep 14, 2023 10:26 IST
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 choice filling will close today, September 14, 2023. The round 3 provisional merit list was released on September 13, 2023. Candidates eligible to participate in the Maharashtra NEET UG round 3 counselling process can enter their choices for allotment through the link provided on the official website. 

The link for students to enter their choices for the third round Maharashtra NEET UG allotment is available on the NEET UG counselling portal of Maharashtra CET Cell. Based on the list of vacant seats available, candidates can enter the choices for the allotment round. As per the given schedule, the Maharashtra NEET UG round 3 allotment result will be announced tomorrow, September 15, 2023. Students allotted seats will then be able to join the allotted institution from September 16 to 20, 2023. 

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling

The Maharashtra NEET UG Choice filling for round 3 allotment is available on the official counselling portal. To enter the choices candidates are required to login using the login credentials. Follow the steps available here to complete the Maharashtra NEET UG round 3 choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling link

Step 3: Login using the mobile number/ email ID and password

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices as per preference

Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on the final submission link

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Particulars

Date

Online registration and session apply

September 9 to 10, 2023

Payment of registration fees

September 9 to 11, 2023

Publication of general list of registered candidates

September 12, 2023

Publication of combined common provisional state merit list

September 12, 2023

Publication of seat matrix for CAP-3 

September 12, 2023

Online preference/choice form filling process

September 13 and 14, 2023

Declaration of third selection list 

September 15, 2023

physical joining with

September 16 to 20, 2023

