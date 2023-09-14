Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Round 3 Choice Filling Close Today, Allotment List on Sept 15

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the Maharashtra NEET UG Round 3 choice filling will close today, September 14, 2023. The round 3 provisional merit list was released on September 13, 2023. Candidates eligible to participate in the Maharashtra NEET UG round 3 counselling process can enter their choices for allotment through the link provided on the official website.

The link for students to enter their choices for the third round Maharashtra NEET UG allotment is available on the NEET UG counselling portal of Maharashtra CET Cell. Based on the list of vacant seats available, candidates can enter the choices for the allotment round. As per the given schedule, the Maharashtra NEET UG round 3 allotment result will be announced tomorrow, September 15, 2023. Students allotted seats will then be able to join the allotted institution from September 16 to 20, 2023.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Choice Filling - Click Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling

The Maharashtra NEET UG Choice filling for round 3 allotment is available on the official counselling portal. To enter the choices candidates are required to login using the login credentials. Follow the steps available here to complete the Maharashtra NEET UG round 3 choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG counselling link

Step 3: Login using the mobile number/ email ID and password

Step 4: Click on the choice filling link and enter the choices as per preference

Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on the final submission link

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Particulars Date Online registration and session apply September 9 to 10, 2023 Payment of registration fees September 9 to 11, 2023 Publication of general list of registered candidates September 12, 2023 Publication of combined common provisional state merit list September 12, 2023 Publication of seat matrix for CAP-3 September 12, 2023 Online preference/choice form filling process September 13 and 14, 2023 Declaration of third selection list September 15, 2023 physical joining with September 16 to 20, 2023

Also Read: Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Choice Filling Window Closes Today, Allotment List on Sept 17