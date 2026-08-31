Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Last Date of Joining is September 4

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional selection list on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check their allotment status through the PDF link provided.

The Maharashtra NEET UG selection list has been released only for MBBS/ BDS courses in CAP Round 1. As per the information provided, the last date for joining the respective colleges and the last date to fill the Status Retention Form at colleges is September 4, 2026. The institutions will verify the original documents and ensure the eligibility of the candidates as per the requirements.

The list of Provisional Selection List and admission will be confirmed after the verification and submission of original documents. Candidates are required to submit all original documents as per their claim and pay the requisite fees in the selected colleges within the given deadline. Failing to do so will result in the cancellation of the selection.