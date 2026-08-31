Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1 Allotment Result Out, Last Date of Joining is September 4
Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 allotment result is now available on the official website. Last date for eligible candidates to report to the colleges and complete the admission process is September 4, 2026.
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2026 round 1 provisional selection list on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check their allotment status through the PDF link provided.
The Maharashtra NEET UG selection list has been released only for MBBS/ BDS courses in CAP Round 1. As per the information provided, the last date for joining the respective colleges and the last date to fill the Status Retention Form at colleges is September 4, 2026. The institutions will verify the original documents and ensure the eligibility of the candidates as per the requirements.
The list of Provisional Selection List and admission will be confirmed after the verification and submission of original documents. Candidates are required to submit all original documents as per their claim and pay the requisite fees in the selected colleges within the given deadline. Failing to do so will result in the cancellation of the selection.
Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 Selection List - Click Here
Steps to check Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 CAP Round 1 Selection List
The PDF link for the Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 CAP round 1 selection list is now available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell
Step 2: Click on Admissions 2026 and scroll down to NEET UG
Step 3: Click on the provisional selection list link provided
Step 4: The CAP Round 1 selection list will be displayed
Step 5: Download the PDF for further reference
Documents Required to be Submitted for Admissions
Those allotted seats in the Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 of allotment are required to submit the following original documents at the allotted institution at the time of admission.
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NEET UG Admit Card. Scorecard
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Aadhaar Card or another government-issued photo ID
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Class 10 Mark Sheet and Certificate
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Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
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Maharashtra Domicile Certificate (proving state residency)
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Nationality Certificate
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Transfer / Leaving Certificate
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Online Application Form printout of the Maharashtra NEET registration
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Caste Certificate
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Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) Certificate
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Income / EWS Certificate
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PwD / PwBD Certificate and Eligibility Certificate from the designated board
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Medical Fitness Certificate
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Defence / Ex-Servicemen or Orphan Certificate
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.