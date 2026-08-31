Maharashtra NEET UG Cut-off 2026: Check Round 1 Category Wise Cut off Marks Here
Maharashtra NEET UG Cut-off 2026: Candidates can check the article below to know the cut-off details for Maharashtra NEET UG.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff for MBBS and BDS admission under the state quota. For government MBBS seats, the open category has the highest cutoff at 538 marks, while the cutoff for government BDS seats was 493 marks. The cutoff differs by category and college type. For private MBBS colleges, the highest cut off among the listed categories was 482 marks for both Open and EWS candidates. In private BDS colleges, the highest cutoff was 366 marks for SBC candidates. Read the article to know more details.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Cutoff: Category Wise MBBS and BDS Marks
Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cut off for MBBS and BDS seats below. The cut off varies across categories and college types. For government MBBS seats, the cutoff ranged from 384 marks for ST candidates to 538 marks for the Open category. For government BDS seats, it ranged from 350 marks for ST candidates to 493 marks for Open candidates. The category-wise cutoff for private MBBS and BDS colleges is given in the table below.
|
Category
|
MBBS (Government )
|
MBBS (Private)
|
BDS (Government )
|
BDS (Private)
|
SC
|
463
|
437
|
425
|
348
|
ST
|
384
|
358
|
350
|
274
|
VJA
|
494
|
477
|
460
|
333
|
NTB
|
477
|
453
|
451
|
344
|
NTC
|
521
|
472
|
471
|
340
|
NTD
|
535
|
479
|
466
|
350
|
OBC
|
533
|
476
|
480
|
350
|
SBC
|
534
|
479
|
484
|
366
|
SEBC
|
529
|
462
|
474
|
331
|
EWS
|
513
|
482
|
471
|
355
|
OPEN
|
538
|
482
|
493
|
352
Maharashtra NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026
Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 seat allotment details below. The CET Cell has allotted seats to 10, 509 candidates in the first round. This includes 8,065 MBBS seats out of 8,129 available seats and 2,444 BDS seats out of 2,517 seats. After the first round, 64 MBBS seats and 73 BDS seats reserved for Divyang and orphan candidates remain vacant. Candidates who have received a seat must report to their allotted college by 5.30 pm between August 31 and September 4, 2026. They must carry their original documents and pay the required admission fee through a demand draft to complete the admission process.
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