Maharashtra NEET UG Cut-off 2026: Check Round 1 Category Wise Cut off Marks Here

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cutoff for MBBS and BDS admission under the state quota. For government MBBS seats, the open category has the highest cutoff at 538 marks, while the cutoff for government BDS seats was 493 marks. The cutoff differs by category and college type. For private MBBS colleges, the highest cut off among the listed categories was 482 marks for both Open and EWS candidates. In private BDS colleges, the highest cutoff was 366 marks for SBC candidates. Read the article to know more details.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Cutoff: Category Wise MBBS and BDS Marks

Candidates can check the Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 Round 1 cut off for MBBS and BDS seats below. The cut off varies across categories and college types. For government MBBS seats, the cutoff ranged from 384 marks for ST candidates to 538 marks for the Open category. For government BDS seats, it ranged from 350 marks for ST candidates to 493 marks for Open candidates. The category-wise cutoff for private MBBS and BDS colleges is given in the table below.