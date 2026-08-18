Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2026 (OUT) Today at cetcell.maharashtra.org, Download PDF Here

The Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 merit list will include details of candidates eligible for the state counselling process. After the merit list is published, candidates with grievances can submit the same along with necessary supportive document proof for making any correction. Based on this, the final merit list will be released, after which the online choice/preference filling process will be conducted. The first round CAP allotment will be issued on August 25, 2026

Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list today, August 18, 2026. As per the schedule released, the Registered Candidate List for (Group A) and the Provisional Merit List for (Group A) will be released today. Candidates participating in the state counselling round can check the merit list through the link on the official website.

(Payment by Cheque is allowed on Bank Holidays to be replaced by DD on next working day. If the candidate fails to submit the DD on next working day, the admission may be cancelled)

(Candidates need to submit necessary supportive document proof for making any correction. No changes will be entertained without supportive documents)

(Candidates who fail to upload requisite documents will not be considered for the admission process from the claimed category).

Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway for MBBS & BDS Courses only. (A candidate will be treated as registered for the process only after successful Payment of the fees).

Candidates participating in the state counselling round can check the complete schedule for allotment and admission below

The Maharashtra NEET UG merit list will be issued as a PDF document. The document will contain the list of candidates eligible to participate in the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling. It must be noted that the merit list must not be treated as a final allotment result. The CAP round 1 allotment result will be issued separately.

Steps to Download Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2026

The round 1 merit list PDF will be available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on NEET UG

Step 3: Click on the merit list link

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

What After Merit List is Issued?

After the merit list is issued, students who need to make changes can do so with the necessary documents. The window for candidates to submit grievances will be available from August 19 to 20, 2026. The final merit list will be released on August 21, 2026 and the CAP round 1 allotment result will be released on August 25, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the first round are required to report to the colleges for admission from August 26 to 30, 2026 with all the required documents.