Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2026 (OUT) Today at cetcell.maharashtra.org, Download PDF Here
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Merit List to be released online today. Candidates can download the merit list through the link on the official website.
Maharashtra NEET UG 2026: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will release the Maharashtra NEET UG merit list today, August 18, 2026. As per the schedule released, the Registered Candidate List for (Group A) and the Provisional Merit List for (Group A) will be released today. Candidates participating in the state counselling round can check the merit list through the link on the official website.
The Maharashtra NEET UG 2026 merit list will include details of candidates eligible for the state counselling process. After the merit list is published, candidates with grievances can submit the same along with necessary supportive document proof for making any correction. Based on this, the final merit list will be released, after which the online choice/preference filling process will be conducted. The first round CAP allotment will be issued on August 25, 2026
Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 1 Schedule
Candidates participating in the state counselling round can check the complete schedule for allotment and admission below
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Activity
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Date & Time (server time)
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Online Registration and Session Apply
(For MBBS & BDS Courses only)
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Extended upto August 15, 2026
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Payment of Registration Fees through Online Payment Gateway for MBBS & BDS Courses only. (A candidate will be treated as registered for the process only after successful Payment of the fees).
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Extended upto August 15, 2026
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Uploading of colored scanned copy of all Original Requisite Documents on portal.
(Candidates who fail to upload requisite documents will not be considered for the admission process from the claimed category).
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Extended upto August 15, 2026
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Document Verification through Online mode
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upto August 17, 2026
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Publication of Registered Candidate List for (Group A)
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August 18, 2026
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Publication of Provisional Merit List for (Group A)
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August 18, 2026
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Submission of Grievances, if any
(Candidates need to submit necessary supportive document proof for making any correction. No changes will be entertained without supportive documents)
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August 19 to 20, 2026 upto 05.00 pm
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Publication of Final Merit List for (Group A)
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August 21, 2026
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Publication of Seat Matrix for (Group A)
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August 21, 2026
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Online Choice/Preference Filling Process for (Group A)
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August 22 to 24, 2026 05.30 pm
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Declaration of CAP Round -1 for (Group A)
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August 25, 2026
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Physical Joining to allotted College with all original documents and requisite fees DD.
(Payment by Cheque is allowed on Bank Holidays to be replaced by DD on next working day. If the candidate fails to submit the DD on next working day, the admission may be cancelled)
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August 26 to 30, 2026 05.30 pm
The Maharashtra NEET UG merit list will be issued as a PDF document. The document will contain the list of candidates eligible to participate in the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling. It must be noted that the merit list must not be treated as a final allotment result. The CAP round 1 allotment result will be issued separately.
Steps to Download Maharashtra NEET UG Merit List 2026
The round 1 merit list PDF will be available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the allotment.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET
Step 2: Click on NEET UG
Step 3: Click on the merit list link
Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference
What After Merit List is Issued?
After the merit list is issued, students who need to make changes can do so with the necessary documents. The window for candidates to submit grievances will be available from August 19 to 20, 2026. The final merit list will be released on August 21, 2026 and the CAP round 1 allotment result will be released on August 25, 2026. Candidates allotted seats in the first round are required to report to the colleges for admission from August 26 to 30, 2026 with all the required documents.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.