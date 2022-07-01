Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announces Two Key Decisions before Stepping Down

Maharashtra School Education Minister Quits: With Uddhav Thackeray resigning as the Maharashtra Chief Minister, School Education Minister Ms Varsha Gaikwad also stepped down from her post. However, as her last decision, Varsha Gaikwad announced two key decision that will have a lasting impact for the students. One of the decisions formalized the adoption of ‘Happiness Curriculum’ for Schools in Maharashtra. On the other hand, she also ordered 15% relaxation in qualifying marks for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test TET for defence personnel and families of martyred soldiers.

Signed off as School Education Minister, Maharashtra yesterday with these two decisions close to my heart...



1) Happiness curriculum will be introduced from this year for Std 1 to 8 in all government & aided Marathi medium schools. #mindfullness#happinesscurriculum

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/wV3XkRDo0e — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) June 30, 2022

Decisions Announced on Twitter by School Education Minister

After finalizing the decision, Ms Gaikwad took to twitter to announce the same to the students. In her message on the microblogging website, she noted that “Signed off as School Education Minister, Maharashtra yesterday with these two decisions close to my heart. 1) Happiness curriculum will be introduced from this year for Std 1 to 8 in all government & aided Marathi medium schools. 2) A 15 % concession in the qualifying marks for defence personnel & families of martyred soldiers in the Teacher Eligibility Test in Maharashtra. Protecting the country is the greatest service to the nation. It is our duty to stand by them and their families.” Both the decision announced by Maharashtra School Education Minister will be implemented in the respective fields.

Happiness Curriculum Introduced in Maharashtra Schools

The first decision of Maharashtra School Education Minister will pave the way for adoption of Happiness Curriculum for Classes 1 to 8 from the upcoming academic session. The key intension behind introduction of the Happiness Curriculum is provide a holistic development platform to the school students in their foundational years. The curriculum has been designed in a unique way to ensure physical as well as mental well-being of the students. Apart from core academics, the curriculum will also help students to connect more to their surroundings.

15% Relaxation in Maharashtra TET Qualifying Marks for Defence Personnel

The second decision announced by the outgoing Maharashtra School Education Minister is about offering relaxation to the aspirants of Maharashtra TET. The decision will benefit defence personnel and families of martyred soldiers, as they will have to adhere to a relaxed criteria of 15% in terms of qualifying marks. The decision has been announced as as a tribute to the soldiers.

