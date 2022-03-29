Maharashtra School Exams for Class 1 to 9 and 11 Students from 3rd Week of April, Know Vacation Dates Here

Maharashtra State Board Schools to Work till 30th April: In a move to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the learning loss incurred by the students, the Maharashtra State Education Department has directed state-board schools to operate until 30th April 2022. As per the official announcement, Schools in Maharashtra will continue to operate ‘full-day’ for students of Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 until the end of April to make up for the lost time due to the pandemic induced school closures and lockdown.

Annual School Exams from April 3rd Week, Results by May

In line with this, the State School Education Department has also decided to extend the timeline for holding the school-level annual exams until the end of April 2022. As per the earlier order, school-level annual exams were to be held from 15th April, which have now been pushed back to the 3rd week of April 2022. Following the completion of the exams, schools are expected to complete the evaluation work within a month and declare the annual exam results by end of May 2022. To confirm the development, a GR has been issued by Maharashtra Government I.M Kazi, Joint Secretary, asking schools to conduct the examination in the last weeks of April and release the results by May.

Summer Vacation Postponed

The key impact of the Maharashtra State Board Exams being pushed back to the 3rd Week of April is the postponement of the Summer vacations for the students. Typically, the summer vacation for Class 1 to 9 and 11 students are announced by 15th April 2022. However, this time, owing to the lockdown and school closures, the full-day school schedule for these classes have been extended until the end of April 2022. Moreover, schools have also been asked to function on full days on Saturdays and voluntarily on Sundays as well to make up for the lost learning time.

Also Read: MHT CET 2022: Registration to End Soon! Last date is March 31, Hurry to Apply!