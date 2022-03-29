Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Maharashtra School Exams for Class 1 to 9 and 11 Students from 3rd Week of April, Know Vacation Dates Here

    Maharashtra School Exams 2022: School Education Department, Maharashtra Government has notified that ‘full-day’ classes for Maharashtra Board Students of Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 will continue until 30th April with exams starting from 3rd week of April 2022. Get Details Here.

    Created On: Mar 29, 2022 08:31 IST
    Modified on: Mar 29, 2022 08:36 IST

    Maharashtra School Exams

    Maharashtra State Board Schools to Work till 30th April: In a move to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the learning loss incurred by the students, the Maharashtra State Education Department has directed state-board schools to operate until 30th April 2022. As per the official announcement, Schools in Maharashtra will continue to operate ‘full-day’ for students of Class 1 to 9 and Class 11 until the end of April to make up for the lost time due to the pandemic induced school closures and lockdown.

    Annual School Exams from April 3rd Week, Results by May

    In line with this, the State School Education Department has also decided to extend the timeline for holding the school-level annual exams until the end of April 2022. As per the earlier order, school-level annual exams were to be held from 15th April, which have now been pushed back to the 3rd week of April 2022. Following the completion of the exams, schools are expected to complete the evaluation work within a month and declare the annual exam results by end of May 2022. To confirm the development, a GR has been issued by Maharashtra Government I.M Kazi, Joint Secretary, asking schools to conduct the examination in the last weeks of April and release the results by May.

    Summer Vacation Postponed

    The key impact of the Maharashtra State Board Exams being pushed back to the 3rd Week of April is the postponement of the Summer vacations for the students. Typically, the summer vacation for Class 1 to 9 and 11 students are announced by 15th April 2022. However, this time, owing to the lockdown and school closures, the full-day school schedule for these classes have been extended until the end of April 2022. Moreover, schools have also been asked to function on full days on Saturdays and voluntarily on Sundays as well to make up for the lost learning time.

    Also Read: MHT CET 2022: Registration to End Soon! Last date is March 31, Hurry to Apply!

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Register for Education News
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories