Maharashtra Schools to Reopen from 15th June as per schedule even as COVID-19 cases rise, confirms Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Reopening from 15th June: Even as COVID-19 case numbers in the state continue to rise, Schools across the Maharashtra State will reopen from 15th June 2022 as per the schedule released earlier. Maharashtra Schools were closed in the state for a long summer vacation break in May 2022; but now with schools reopening next week, several parents and students have raised concerns around the rising COVID-19 case numbers. Clearing the air around the matter, School Education Minister Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad has confirmed that schools will reopen from 15th June 2022 as per schedule.

We're taking stock of COVID situation, cases rising, but we'll open schools on June 15 with COVID appropriate measures.Masks not mandatory. New SOPs to be issued to schools.Further decision to be taken in accordance with situation: Maharashtra School Education Min Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/gLxcR42n7b — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

Schools to Reopen with COVID-19 Precautions

Addressing the concerns shared by the students and parents, school education minister has said that health and well being of the students will always remain the most important priority for the state government. In line with this, she said that schools in Maharashtra will reopen from 15th June with strict adherence to COVID-19 precautions. While other precautions will remain in place, wearing of masks in public places, especially at schools will not be made mandatory in Maharashtra.

Talking to media persons, Ms Gaikwad informed that "We're taking stock of COVID situation, cases rising, but we'll open schools on June 15 with COVID appropriate measures.Masks not mandatory. New SOPs to be issued to schools. Further decision to be taken in accordance with situation." As per her statement, the state government will also issue fresh guidelines and COVID-19 SOPs for schools to ensure safety of the students.

Sharp uptick in COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra

Last week has seen a very sharp uptick in the COVID-19 case numbers in Maharashtra. Following the trend seen in earlier waves of COVID-19 pandemic, the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases are being reported from Mumbai. So far, 961+ cases have been reported from Mumbai City, whereas the overall tally for the Maharashtra state stands at 1494 as on Sunday. However, so far the local civic agency - BMC has said that majority of the cases being reported are of low severity with very few people requiring medical care or hospitalization. One cause of concern however among the new COVID-19 cases being found in Maharashtra is that 95% of the cases were asymptomatic. In line with this, the agency has directed people to strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour at all times.

